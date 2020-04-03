In times of coronavirus crisis, Pelosi-Trump relationship remains shattered – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two of the most powerful people in Washington have not spoken in five months at a time when the nation is battling its worst health crisis in a century, one that has already killed more than 5,000 Americans and left another 10 million work.

President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi last spoke on October 16, when Pelosi pointed a finger at the sitting president during a heated exchange at a White House meeting that was captured in a widely shared photography. Pelosi was enraged, and the frayed relationship of the two leaders was soon severed by the impeachment of Trump by the House of Representatives months later.

Now, there is concern that the broken relationship could hamper the federal government's ability to respond to the growing coronavirus crisis, the extent of the damage reflected in Thursday's report that a record 6.6 million people applied for unemployment, leading to unemployment. adds to more than 3 million in two weeks. earlier.

“Relationships are the beginning of everything. Mutual trust is key to cooperation, "said John M. Bridgeland, who held government positions under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The relationship between Trump and Pelosi, never warm, seems irreparable after the president's impeachment, according to the allies of both leaders. Even the COVID-19 pandemic, which has rewritten the rules of daily life for Americans and threatens people's health and jobs, has done nothing to thaw ice between the two.

Last month, when Washington drew up the most expensive stimulus package in United States history, Trump and Pelosi eyed each other cautiously from opposite ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, and the president let others negotiate an economic aid package from $ 2.2 billion.

Trump and Pelosi communicated with each other via Twitter and television or through intermediaries that the other party could tolerate. Chief among them has been Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who personally negotiated the three bailout bills passed so far. When Trump signed the package at the White House, he did not invite Pelosi or any Democrat to join him.

The record unemployment claims reported Thursday add a new urgency to the issue of next steps for Congress, which had been moving, slowly, toward crafting another recovery bill that could equal or exceed the price of the first stimulus. .

Pelosi and Mnuchin met the stimulus by speaking dozens of times on the phone and in the speaker's Capitol office overlooking the mall. Going forward, the new White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who has a relationship with Pelosi, is expected to be another main conduit.

Pelosi said Thursday that she and Mnuchin had spoken the night before about the next part of the package. She downplayed her lack of communication with Trump.

"Whatever communications we need to move forward, that will happen whether I speak to the president or not," Pelosi said. "It is not accidental. It is not 'let's chat.' It is about what is the purpose, what is the urgency, if it requires the time of the speaker and the president, who are very busy people."

The speaker also announced Thursday the formation of a select House committee on the coronavirus crisis, a bipartisan panel chaired by majority Whip James Clyburn, D.C. Trump lashed out at the panel as a "witch hunt,quot; and "ridicule,quot; and said it would ultimately help "increase his poll numbers."

"I want to remind everyone in our nation's capital, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics, endless party investigations," Trump said during the briefing on the Coronavirus Task Force on the White House.

The pandemic is a time when Americans may have less tolerance for habitual partisan disputes or plays.

"There is no room for politics," said Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah, who is recovering from the coronavirus and is one of several lawmakers who have isolated themselves to avoid spreading it. "Really, we have to come together and work together to save lives, and that's the only thing that matters right now."

According to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 44% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the coronavirus outbreak, closely reflecting his overall approval rating.

And fewer Americans (38%) approve of the federal government's job of managing the spread of the virus across the country, compared to larger actions that approve of how their state and local governments are doing (57% and 54%, respectively).

Only 31% of Americans approve of how leaders in Congress are addressing the coronavirus, while 41% disapprove.

It wasn't always so bitter between Trump and Pelosi.

After Democrats captured the House in November 2018, Trump actively applauded Pelosi to pick up the speech, telling attendees that he respected the California Democrat's political survival skills and believed that she was a transactional policy that could try.

Instead, Pelosi became her most visible antagonist, creating viral images when she mockingly taunted him during her 2019 State of the Union speech and when she left the West Wing after another tense gathering dressed in a designer coat and Sunglasses. Their dispute over the financing of the Trump border wall led to the longest government shutdown in history.

Their feud exploded last year when Pelosi overcame his initial reluctance and authorized a impeachment investigation into Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the family of a Democratic political enemy, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has told his aides and confidants that he feels Pelosi has tried to undermine and humiliate him at every turn and that he will never forgive her for the accusation, according to two White House aides and Republicans close to the West Wing who spoke on condition of anonymity. because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

Days before Trump was acquitted by the Senate, the two leaders faced off face to face with the President's State of the Union address. Pelosi extended her hand in a gesture that was more like a challenge. Trump ignored the scope and began his speech.

And then, before Trump left the podium, Pelosi ripped off a copy of his address on camera. He held it up for his allies and family to see, and bowed slightly.

Coronavirus has been disproportionately fatal to older Americans; Pelosi turned 80 last week, while Trump is 73. But none of them has reduced their public hours and neither has stopped attacking the other.

"I don't know what I would learn in a conversation with the president," Pelosi said this week.

The following day, Trump considered Pelosi's criticism "somewhat sad,quot; during an interview on "Fox & Friends." He added: "She is a sick puppy, in my opinion."

