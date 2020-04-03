In Britain's triage system, he fears 'terrible decisions' may be made

Attacked by criticism from all sides for its slow response to the threat, the Prime Minister's government Boris Johnson has chosen to avoid the political pain of revealing his already written criteria for deciding which patients should die of the disease, even those with any chance of survival.

The absence of official guidance could effectively force front-line doctors to improvise their own criteria, lawyers and ethics specialists say, which could send poor, elderly or disabled patients to the end of the line.

Doctors in northern Italy have already reported withholding support from patients to prolong life in order to dedicate scarce fans to those most likely. Now other European governments and many American states are struggling to come up with similar classification policies in case their hospitals are overwhelmed.

However, the British government has much more experience and expertise in rationing treatments for medical problems than US states, making its inability to explain policy particularly striking.

"In the UK, these are decisions of public bodies for which they are publicly responsible," said David Lock, a lawyer who advises the British Medical Association on legal and ethical issues. "Therefore, there is an urgent need for a clear framework for physicians to make these decisions on behalf of the public agencies that employ them."