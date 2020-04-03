IMAX Names Brett Harriss as Vice President of Investor Relations – Deadline

IMAX has appointed Brett Harriss as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

In her role, Harriss will oversee the company's global investor relations strategy and act as a leader with the investment community. Harriss will report directly to IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond from the Company's New York office.

"Brett brings a deep understanding of the media and entertainment industry, his extensive investor relations and extensive financial analytical experience," said Gelfond. "Their leadership will be critical as we continue to tell our growth story and capitalize on the unique value of our model and global reach with investors."

Harriss joins GAMCO Investors' IMAX, where he spent more than a decade covering the media and entertainment industry, including eight years covering IMAX. Most recently, he served as Research Director for Gabelli's sales side research department, while also serving as Portfolio Manager for the Gabelli Global Content and Connectivity Fund, a public mutual fund focused on technology, media and telecommunications.

"I have always admired the unique position that IMAX has built at the center of the entertainment ecosystem and the value it creates at all times," said Harriss. "I look forward to working with Rich and helping the Company develop its success, identifying new opportunities to help shape its growth initiatives and deliver better returns on capital for investors."