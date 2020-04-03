"I refuse to repent,quot;: the woman who defies the ruler of Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda – Tears began to flow immediately after Stella Nyanzi began to speak.
It was a cold afternoon in mid-March, three weeks after Ms Nyanzi, a Ugandan scholar and feminist, was released from prison for insulting the country's president, Yoweri Museveni. Before her was a series of political activists and community organizers, many of whom had traveled long distances to celebrate their new freedom at a hotel in Kampala, the capital.
"Thanks for loving me," she said, drying her tears. "To love me is to invite hatred. Some of us have been hated so much that we don't know how to make love. "
But Ms. Nyanzi, who speaks in an authoritative and resonant voice, quickly returned to her comments and urged activists to build movements and run campaigns that help marginalized members of society.
"We can laugh when we get free of Museveni," he said of the 75-year-old president, once the mistress of western democracy advocates for his government that has become an absolute dictatorship.
"Please be bad for the sake of the cause," he exhorted the activists, and with a mischievous smile added: "And don't get caught while you're bad."
Ms. Nyanzi, 45, has in recent years become one of Mr. Museveni's most powerful enemies, who has ruled the East African nation for 34 years. With more than 212,000 Following her Facebook followers, Ms. Nyanzi mixes profanity and obscene humor with insightful political ideas in English and Luganda to mock the President and his family and agitate for socio-political and economic change.
In a country where expressing opinions freely is a risky task, her complaints have put her in the crosshairs of the government's security apparatus.
But she has never been the shrinking violet type.
In 2016, when Ms. Nyanzi was suspended from her teaching position at Makerere University, the country's largest and most prestigious university, she undressed and chained herself in her office in protest. In 2017, she was detained for over a month after calling Mr. Museveni "a pair of buttocks,quot; in a Facebook post. Officers He tried to take her to a psychiatric hospital.
In 2018, she was arrested and charged with cyberbullying after writing a poem about the President's mother's vagina, leading to an 18-month prison sentence last August. While attending the verdict via the video link, Ms. Nyanzi shouted obscenities in court and discovered her breasts in protest.
But after a court overturned that sentence in late February, Ms. Nyanzi said she was more determined than ever to skewer the president and his allies, and risk returning to prison.
"I refuse to regret it," he said in an interview one recent morning at his home in Kampala.
Images of their three sons, a daughter, Baraka, 15, and two twin sons, Wasswa and Kato, 12, hang alongside shelves full of books on sexuality, gender studies, and self-improvement, along with parliamentary reports that They date back to the 1980s. She and the children's father, Ousman Bah, separated 13 years ago.
Ms. Nyanzi says that she is not concerned about Mr. Museveni, but is "obsessed with the abuser of the president's headquarters; he is the liberator who is now an oppressor."
When he took power in 1986, Mr. Museveni promised "a fundamental change in our government's policy,quot; and the end of years of lawlessness, political conflict, and human rights abuses. But his critics accuse him of overseeing a government with high levels of corruption, expanding digital surveillance powers, and refusing to tackle rising unemployment and poverty.
Citizens, exasperated by the country's leadership, have increasingly taken to the streets in recent years, protesting rising food and fuel prices, anti-gay legislation, tuition increases and the failure of the police to investigate violence against women.
Ms. Nyanzi has not only helped organize and lead some of these protests; she has also written about them in academic magazines and on social media platforms, the latter in its characteristically sardonic style.
The oldest of four sisters, Ms. Nyanzi was born in the city of Jinja in south-eastern Uganda, where her father worked as a doctor and her mother was a social worker. (She also has eight half-siblings from her father.) A trained medical anthropologist with degrees from Makerere University, University College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said she was always aware of her relatively privileged.
"I know what it means to have," she says, "but I refuse to be guilty of privilege because you can use it to help others."
As a medical anthropologist, Ms. Nyanzi has delved into A wide range of issues, including negotiating sexual relationships between Ugandan students, the impact of H.I.V. and AIDS in rural communities and homosexuality in Africa.
But it has a public, non-academic side, which tries to divide complex ideas into what it calls "chewy posts,quot; on Facebook, covering cultural and health issues, as well as issues of sexuality, gender, law and politics.
"Social media is very elitist," he said. "By using it, I know that we are excluding a large majority of the population." But it scares the powerful, he said, citing a controversial social media tax that authorities introduced in 2018 that has reduced usage.
Interweaving her messages online with invective and sexual metaphors helps her reach large numbers of people, says Nyanzi. In a recently published collection of poems, written behind bars and titled "No Roses From My Mouth," he compares prison to sexual intercourse, concluding that none of them "lasts forever."
"Many people ask me:" Why sex? "I ask:" Why not? "It is a perfect thing we are all thinking about," he said.
His writings are predictably He received criticism from the most conservative elements in the country, but also from his fellow activists, who believe that his antics detract from his message.
"YYou can oppose Mr. Museveni while remaining civil and respectful, ”a journalist, Musaazi Namiti, recently wrote. Obscene expletives and shocking sexual images thrown on social media in the name of opposing a power-hungry president are not alternative policies. They cannot propel Uganda forward. ”
In the face of such criticism, Ms. Nyanzi remains, as she said, unrepentant.
“They say that I am reckless; They want me to shut up, edit my rudeness, "he said. “I am an academic, not a politician. I want the problems to be marked, and if I lose some supporters in the process, perhaps the problems are much more important. ”
Out of prison now, Ms. Nyanzi is spending more time with her three children, taking them to the zoo and to poetry readings, where fans applaud when she walks in and ask for selfies and autographs.
While her children understand her drive and cause, help make banners for her protests, she says she knows her absence affects them.
"Sometimes they ask me, 'Mom, why do you love Uganda more than us? "He said on a recent trip as one of his twins sat in the car." I want to be there for them. I want to have an opinion on their lives. I hope they will forgive me. "
Ms. Nyanzi is also spending time with her partner, David Musiri, an activist who is also the father of the baby she aborted in jail. The two met in 2018 while protesting outside the police headquarters to obtain authorization for a march demanding government action against a series of kidnappings and murders of women in Kampala.
"I immediately fell in love with him," he said.
On a quiet Sunday in March, she and Mr. Musiri visited the grave of their adoptive father, who died last year while Ms. Nyanzi was still in detention. After paying her respects, she said she was determined to work hard and lay the groundwork for Mr. Museveni to go before or after his death. He is also considering running for office as the 2021 elections in Uganda approach.
"The repression will continue," he said. "I know I will return to prison. They will handcuff my body but not my spirit. "