"I refuse to repent,quot;: the woman who defies the ruler of Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda – Tears began to flow immediately after Stella Nyanzi began to speak.

It was a cold afternoon in mid-March, three weeks after Ms Nyanzi, a Ugandan scholar and feminist, was released from prison for insulting the country's president, Yoweri Museveni. Before her was a series of political activists and community organizers, many of whom had traveled long distances to celebrate their new freedom at a hotel in Kampala, the capital.

"Thanks for loving me," she said, drying her tears. "To love me is to invite hatred. Some of us have been hated so much that we don't know how to make love. "

But Ms. Nyanzi, who speaks in an authoritative and resonant voice, quickly returned to her comments and urged activists to build movements and run campaigns that help marginalized members of society.

"We can laugh when we get free of Museveni," he said of the 75-year-old president, once the mistress of western democracy advocates for his government that has become an absolute dictatorship.