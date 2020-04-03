How to be a Podcaster – Latest News

If you've ever wanted to be a podcaster, there is no better time than now. Since social distancing is the necessity of the day, this might be the only thing that will help you connect with friends, family, and even lots of new listeners.But podcasting is not just about sitting in front of a computer and exposing your views. You will need to choose a subject in which you have experience in the subject, academic or practical experience, or a studied opinion that comes from careful research. If you want your audience to take you seriously, you must make a serious effort …

BEFORE YOU START





Script writing | Google documents: A cloud-based productivity suite is one of the most important tools in podcasting. And since most of us have a Gmail account, Google Docs fits pretty well into the scheme of things.

If you're collaborating with someone on your podcast, you can share documents with each other so you can write a script together. This is especially important if you are going to be a co-host. Plus, with Google Docs, you always have access to your files in the cloud, so you can write notes from your phone when necessary, and then continue typing when you're on your computer.

But before that, create a podcast "template,quot; that lists details like your podcast's topic, your target audience, serious or funny, its duration, etc. This will help you create a description for your hosting page so that listeners can understand the type of content your podcast covers.



Once this is in place, start writing your program. Never enter a podcast without a working script, but leave enough room for it to sound casual and fun. And finally, for each episode, you'll need a summary that gives the listener a summary of what the episode is about.

A recording setup: Make sure your recording space is quite soundproof. If you have a floor mat and curtains around your recording space, it will dampen out echoes caused by sound reflecting off the hard surfaces of the room. Of course, before recording, you may need to turn off the noisy fans and air conditioning.

Now if you don't have a microphone, buying one these days will be a challenge. But don't worry, you can start with the in-line microphone in your ear / headphones.

If you are cohosting with others, it is ideal if everyone could use the same brand to match the audio capture quality. When possible, you can upgrade to a better team.

Work on your delivery: Practice before you start recording – make sure your mouth is at a constant distance from the microphone to avoid drastic differences in sound levels.

When you play back your recordings, you will notice that the way you pronounce certain words produces unintended sounds captured by the microphone. Look out for these words and try different pronunciations. The Internet is full of tutorials to help you with your diction and correct pronunciation of words.

RECORDING AND POST PRODUCTION



Teleprompter | cueprompter.com: When recording, you can choose to read a printed script, but if you want to avoid paper whispering, you can consider CuePrompter.

This free autocue service —with nine travel speeds— works in your browser window. Just paste your script into the provided dialog box and hit the "Start Pointer,quot; button. Then scrolling text is provided in your browser. The website has controls to start, stop, speed backward and slow down scrolling.

If you want to run a teleprompter from your phone or tablet, head on over to zacue.com which has an interface designed for touch screen gestures.

All in one | studio.hubhopper.com: One of the simplest ways to produce and distribute your podcast is through Hubhopper. After signing up for a free account, it allows you to create a dedicated web page with a podcast description; Helps you design a cover icon for your podcast using the Canva design tool, and even gives you storage space to load your audio content. You can host up to two podcasts with a single account.

You also get the Hubhopper Studio online audio editing tool and the Hubhopper Studio Recorder app, available for Android and iOS, to record and edit your episode. Here, the desktop version is recommended for a better overall platform experience. Of course, you can also upload a pre-edited audio file to the service.

Once you post an episode, Hubhopper distributes it to over 20 services, including Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Podbean, Spotify, and Stitcher. Its content also appears in the "New Releases,quot; category on the Hubhopper website.

In addition, the service provides you with a detailed analysis of your podcast that includes how many people have listened to your episode and at what time of the day, on what day of the week and even the location of your listeners.

Now, while this service doesn't give you granular control over the production, presentation, and distribution of your content, it's one of the best ways to get started with podcasts.

Co-hosting and interviews | Zencastr: Hubhopper works wonderfully for new podcasters, but its built-in audio recorder is pretty basic. Therefore, you may want to consider a third-party tool that allows you to record multitrack audio.

Zencastr is a web service that records conversations between co-hosts and saves each participant's audio as a separate MP3 track. This allows you to "deal,quot; individually and combine them with an audio editor.

After registering with the web service, you can send an invitation for a conference call. During the call, only the call initiator has the master control to start and stop recording and mute the participants. And since this is not a video call, each guest receives a "hand,quot; tool that, when clicked, lets everyone, including the host, know they have something to say. When you stop recording, Zencastr allows you to download the audio track of each participant. You can now use them within a multitrack editor like Audacity or GarageBand. Currently, Zencastr's free plan allows you to have an unlimited number of guests on a call with no time constraints.

Open source editor | Audacity: This free audio editing software, available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, lets you record voice, edit audio, and import additional tracks (in WAV, AIFF, FLAC, and Ogg Vorbis formats) that you want to include in your podcast.

It also allows you to work with multiple tracks, such as those recorded by Zencastr, in a single project. Audacity will allow you to capture your voice in stereo or mono, trim the recording, and process the sound to your preference.

After completing a speaker and microphone test, simply tap the Record button to start recording your episode.

You'll be able to adjust volume levels for each track, apply amplification, cross fade between two tracks, adjust bass and treble, normalize sound levels, change tone and tempo, and even tag specific parts for easier timing. It also comes with a range of effects and filters to reduce noise.

When you're done editing, you can save the final version as a single mix, or export each track simultaneously in formats like WAV, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, and MP3.

Before making your first edit, it is recommended that you consult the Help menu to become familiar with the Audacity user interface, functions, and keyboard shortcuts.

Mac Audio Editor | Garage band: If you own a MacBook then you have a fantastic audio recorder and editor in the GarageBand pre-installed. You can record audio through an external or built-in microphone. The software even allows you to record multitrack audio with each of the co-hosts on a separate track, provided they use separate microphones. This allows for greater flexibility in mixing tracks to create the final output.

Alternatively, you can import prerecorded audio into a project. GarageBand allows you to add sound effects, background music, and even get individual volume controls for each track.

Once the recording is complete, you can use the software's trim tool to shorten an audio clip, you can cut sections of your tracks and join two clips together.

GarageBand gives you granular control over each track, allowing you to choose stereo balance, as well as adjust volume, pan, echo, and reverb; You get a ton of smart controls and audio plugins that you can use to add more dynamism to your recordings.

And finally, when you're done, you can export the entire file to MP3 format. The good news is that the software is easy to learn and there are many tutorials on the Internet to help you get started.

Automatic audio cleaning | Sone.app: If you don't have audio cleaning experience, you may want to use Sone for post-production. The website offers a free audio mastering service for beginning podcasters.

Upload your voice recording and the website algorithms will automatically process it in minutes. The service erases, compresses, dismisses, removes noise, and brings the audio volume of the file to the correct level before giving you a processed file to download.



Transcribe | Otter's voice notes: A transcript of your podcast has multiple purposes. It makes it easy for search engines to index your episodes; it is easier for listeners to share their content, and it also allows hearing impaired people to read their work. Otter is a voice recording application, available for Android and iOS devices, that uses AI to transcribe your audio for you.



Filter noise, understand different accents in English, and use natural language processing to understand context and spell words correctly. When you sign up for the service, you are asked to send a short recording of your voice. This helps the app set you apart from other speakers in the conversation.

The final text transcript can be saved as a PDF or text file on your phone. Otter's free plan comes with 600 minutes of transcription per month and unlimited cloud storage.

Free Audio Clips | soundbible.com, www.freesound.org: To create a polished podcast, you'll need sound effects and background music, such as opening and closing themes, applause, laughter, and fanfare. This makes your podcast sound professional and adds to the fun factor. Sound Bible and Free Sound are home to royalty-free files that you can use in your production. You can explore Sound Bible by audio effects, tags, and keywords. Here you will find short clips about laughter, thunder, gunshots, musical rhythms, screams, crowds, animal sounds, explosions, sirens, etc. These can be saved individually in MP3 and WAV, or as a ZIP file.

In FreeSound, each audio file bears a logo indicating the type of license under which it is shared; if it is in the public domain, if attribution is required, if it can be used for non-commercial purposes, etc. You can search for the desired sound effect or clip by keyword, duration, and even by format (.aiff ,. flac, .mp3, .ogg, .wav).

