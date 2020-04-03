How the unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt would handle the coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.
What would Kimmy Schmidt be doing at the time of social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So we asked those who helped bring those programs to life how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus.
Created by Tina Fey Y Robert Carlock, Unbreakable kimmy schmidt It ran for four seasons on Netflix and has an interactive movie sequel that hits the streamer. Protagonist Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess Y Carol KaneThe series followed Kimmy Schmidt, a kidnapping victim who restarts her life in New York.
Kimmy was detained for years in a bunker along with three other women and a crazed reverend (Jon Hamm), and once she moved to New York, she tried to live a normal life with her roommate Titus, the owner Lillian, and her employer. , Jacqueline. "All while you work through all that trauma."
Yes Unbreakable kimmy schmidt If we did an episode about the coronavirus and social distancing, this is Carlock's argument:
"Kimmy Schmidt is well prepared to take shelter in place, but not so well prepared that she cannot collide with the five of them with anyone. She spends the episode inventing a machine that will provide the physical and emotional satisfaction of a good collide with those five. It is a presumption from Temple Grandin.
"Jacqueline White would have a hard time with social distancing. She would start an outbreak of outbreaks after insisting that going to her colorist is a necessary trip."
"Titus Andromedon sees social distancing as an opportunity to fulfill his dream of living like a bed.
"Lillian Kaushtupper's mistrust of being told what to do sends her to the empty streets of New York. It's like the old days, before the yuppies, Uber, and kids ruined the city! And just like in the old days, you come home with a dry cough "
