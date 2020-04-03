How the unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt would handle the coronavirus

Television has been an overwhelming consolation, while millions have been doing their part and socially distanced in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. And because so much television is being consumed, both old and new, we couldn't help but wonder how some of our old favorites would handle the current situation.

What would Kimmy Schmidt be doing at the time of social distancing? How would some very dead medical shows handle the true pandemic? So we asked those who helped bring those programs to life how their series would handle life at the time of the coronavirus.

Created by Tina Fey Y Robert Carlock, Unbreakable kimmy schmidt It ran for four seasons on Netflix and has an interactive movie sequel that hits the streamer. Protagonist Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess Y Carol KaneThe series followed Kimmy Schmidt, a kidnapping victim who restarts her life in New York.