How did the White House arrive at its estimate of coronavirus deaths?

WASHINGTON – Leading disease forecasters, whose White House research concluded that 100,000 to 240,000 people will die nationwide from the coronavirus, were puzzled when they saw the administration's projection this week.

Experts said they don't question the validity of the numbers, but said they don't know how the White House got to them.

White House officials have declined to explain how they produced the figure: a higher death toll than the United States suffered in the Vietnam War or the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. They have not provided the underlying data for others to assess its reliability, and they have not provided long-term strategies to reduce that death count.

Some of President Donald Trump's top aides have voiced doubts about the estimate, according to three White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public. There have been fierce debates within the White House about its accuracy.

At a working group meeting this week, according to two officials with direct knowledge of it, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told others that there are too many variables at stake in the pandemic for the models to be reliable. : “I have looked at all the models. I have spent a lot of time on models. They don't tell you anything. You really can't trust models. "

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the vice president's office also expressed doubts about the accuracy of the projections, the three officials said.

Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University whose models were cited by the White House, said his own work on the pandemic does not go far enough into the future to make predictions similar to the White House mortality forecast.

"We don't have an idea of ​​what's going on here and now, and we don't know what people will do in the future," he said. "We don't know if the virus is seasonal."

The estimate appeared to be a hasty matter, said Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Dynamics of Communicable Diseases at Harvard University. "They contacted me, I think, on a Tuesday a week ago, and asked for responses and comments by Thursday, basically 24 hours," he said. "My initial response was that we can't do it that fast. But we ended up providing them with some numbers that responded to very specific scenarios."

Other experts pointed out that the White House did not even explain the period of time that the death estimate is supposed to capture, only the next few months or the year that will take to implement a vaccine.

Nearly everything the public knows about the projection of death was presented on a single slide at a briefing on Tuesday by the White House coronavirus task force. A White House representative said the working group has not publicly released the models it drew from, out of respect for the confidentiality of the modelers, many of whom approached the White House unsolicited and simply want to continue their work without advertising.

A Fauci representative did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence declined to comment. In a call Thursday with conservative leaders, Pence said it was "difficult,quot; to see the models, but that "the president thought it was important to share with the American people."

Among epidemiologists, the estimate raised more questions than it answered, not only about methodology and precision, but, perhaps more importantly, about purpose.

The primary goal of such models in the midst of an outbreak is to allow authorities to play scenarios, anticipate challenges, and create a coherent long-term strategy, something some experts worry may not exist within the White House.

“I wish there was more than one concerted national plan. I wish it had started a month and a half ago, maybe two months ago, ”Shaman said.

Natalie Dean, a biostatistician who was not involved in the White House effort but is working on evaluating the coronavirus vaccine with the World Health Organization, noted that "the reason he creates models is to help him take decisions. " But you really must act on those projections and responses. Otherwise, the models are useless. "

The President's Models

At Tuesday's briefing, Trump announced the government-projected death count, saying it was based on data "that I think has been brilliantly gathered."

Coordinator of Trump's coronavirus task force, Deborah Birx, then projected a slide with a high arch mountain showing the worst-case scenario: 1.5 million to 2.2 million deaths if the Americans and the government did absolutely nothing. to stop the virus. And a smaller but still imposing hill, with 100,000 to 240,000 deaths if measures such as social distancing are taken.

Birx said the projection was based on five or six models, including those from Imperial College in Britain and Harvard, Columbia and Northeastern universities. "It was their models that created the ability to see what these mitigations could do, how abruptly they could depress the curve," Birx said, referring to the trend line on a graph that depicts infection counts.

But two models appear to have been particularly influential: that of Imperial College and that of the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics (IHME).

At a press conference on Sunday, Birx explained the process this way: His team initially reviewed the work of 12 models. "Then we went back to the drawing board for the last week or two, and we worked from scratch, using real case reports," said Birx. "It is the way we built the HIV model, the TB model, the malaria model. And when we finished, the other group that was working in parallel, which we didn't know about," referring to the IHME group.

The IHME model initially estimated that deaths this summer would add up to 38,000 to 162,000, a lower projection than many others and below the White House estimate. But because of its lower figure and Birx's comments, experts believe it is a leading source for the White House best-case scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the White House seemed to be trusting Imperial College for its worst-case scenario. That study estimated up to 2.2 million deaths in the US. USA If no action was taken, 1.1 million deaths if moderate mitigation strategies were adopted, and an unspecified number if drastic measures were taken.

But as the common statistician's saying goes: a model is as good as the assumptions on which it is based.

Baked assumptions

Knowing the assumptions built into the projected number of White House officials could say a lot: exactly how contagious and deadly do they think the virus is. It would also reflect their beliefs about how the federal government and states will behave in the coming months and whether they will do enough to make a difference.

The IHME model assumes that all states will quickly impose stay-at-home orders, which some states, including Alabama and Missouri, have yet to do. It also assumes that the entire country will maintain these restrictions until the summer. But Trump extended the White House restrictions until April 30 and made it clear that he wants to reopen the country as soon as possible.

Another key question is what time period does the White House projection of 100,000 to 240,000 cover. The worst case scenario at Imperial College calculated the number of victims of the virus over a couple of years. But if the White House projection covers only the next few months, as the IHME model does, the actual death toll will almost certainly be higher because the United States will likely see additional waves of covid-19 until a vaccine is implemented.

And it's important to note, experts say, that the IHME model differs from most epidemiological models, another reason its estimate of death is lower, experts say.

Epidemiological projections are often based on what is called the susceptible infectious recoverable model (SIR). It is a mathematical way of representing three different populations in an outbreak: people vulnerable to infection, those who are infectious, and those who are gradually eliminated from the equation by death or recovery.

IMHE, however, took a completely different approach. It is a statistical model that takes the trend trend for deaths in China, for example, and "fits,quot; that curve to the emerging death data for cities and counties to predict what will come next.

"It is a valuable tool, providing updated state-by-state projections, but it is inherently optimistic because it assumes that all states respond as quickly as China," said Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida.

In an interview earlier this week, IHME group head Christopher Murray said his model was created for a different purpose than that of Imperial College.

“The reason we created our model is to help hospitals plan. How many beds will you need, how many fans, when the peak is likely to come, "Murray said. The purpose of the Imperial model,quot; is to make people realize that government intervention is crucial and what would happen without it. "

An audience of one

Over the past decade, the federal government has nurtured a group of about 50 epidemiologists and mathematical modelers at universities. The United States government launched the effort when it became clear that the United States' experience in modeling disease was outweighed by England's world-class experts, said Dylan George, a former Obama administration official at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy who participated in that effort. .

Since January, CDC has been working with that larger group of modeling teams, but it has not been clear, especially in recent weeks, how much the White House was listening to their data and projections.

The handful of projections the task force has drawn from the group and used in White House discussions, administration officials said, are sometimes implemented with an audience of one in mind: Trump.

Authorities have said that the projection of 2.2 million deaths from Imperial College convinced Trump to stop ruling out the outbreak and take it more seriously. Likewise, authorities said, the new projection of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths is what convinced Trump to extend the restrictions for 30 days and abandon his drive to reopen parts of the United States before April 12, which many experts In health they believe that the outbreak could have worsened.

But what remains unclear and alarming to many modelers is whether the White House is using their data to create a coordinated and coherent long-term strategy.

What's the plan?

Such a national strategy is critical because of the data lag time that comes with the outbreaks.

All the numbers available today, confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, are two or three weeks behind how the virus is spreading. Therefore, decisions made by authorities based on current data are, almost by definition, reactive and potentially come too late.

To get ahead of a virus like this, authorities must use projections of the future to act in the present.

A White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak by name said the administration has long-term plans and has been addressing those concerns at daily briefings.

"Reusing a (car) plant to make fans is great, but honestly, I'm not a stone-thrower, but it could have been done before," said Shaman, the Columbia epidemiologist whose models have been reviewed by the White House. .

But Shaman does not believe that the projection of the White House death is too low, nor does it believe that it is too late to act decisively.

"I think we can reach less than 100,000 deaths. I do, ”he said. "The jury is not on this yet."

Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post contributed to this report.

