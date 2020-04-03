How Australians seek connection in isolation

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.
Every other day for the past few weeks, I have climbed onto my roof from the small patio on our second floor. I lift a pillow, our pet parrot Chobi in its cage, and a couple of beers or a glass of wine. Then I look over the edge of the roof and head to the backyard of the house, across the alley, where a friendly face awaits me.
My friend Brooke has lived in the house across the street from our house for over a year, and we trust each other for normal neighbor things like borrowed ingredients and reciprocal pet feeding when one of us is out of the city. But ever since coronavirus has made us all prisoners in our own homes, we have been regularly trapping ourselves across the street, me from my roof and she from her backyard.
I call this "happy hour of isolation."
Before Victoria entered stage three of the bull run, preventing people from leaving her home for anything other than the most necessary activities, my brother and his partner approached their home a few blocks away and set up lawn chairs in the alley, far enough away from me. The roof and Brooke in her backyard to keep the proper distance, but close enough that we could feel some fellowship. That option no longer exists, but Brooke is still there when I need it, and vice versa.
In addition to the obvious fear, anxiety, and interruption, what has struck me most about the current crisis is the ingenuity of our attempts to maintain a responsible connection.
Why don't we always have virtual birthday parties with those who are far away? Why don't i use Netflix Party to watch movies with my sister in the United States all the time?
My hope is that when this is all over, our close connections will feel even closer, and we will continue to find creative ways to stay connected with people who are beyond the alley.
What creative methods have you been using to stay connected during the crash? Let us know at [email protected]
Here are this week's stories:
And for you …
Last week we wrote about the plight of Australia's pubs, restaurants and cafesI asked him about aspects of Australian culture that he is concerned about losing. Here is a reader's response:
Five years ago, in a break between jobs, I launched a slow fashion blog. I felt a movement arise in Melbourne; an enterprising entrepreneur at Brunswick, Northcote and Kensington department stores.
For me, there is no delight like walking down Gertrude Street in Fitzroy and finding a little linen dress with a quirky collar made by the designer / machinist sitting in the back of the store. These independent fashion brands are as intrinsic to Melbourne as the old Victorian houses that line the streets of Richmond. Many will be sunk by what is happening and are fragile little ecosystems at best.
I appreciate my fashionable Melbourne wardrobe … it's even more valuable now.
– Megan Sloley
