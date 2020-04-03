Hobby Lobby closes all stores due to Coronavirus closing orders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The threat of the coronavirus pandemic has forced Hobby Lobby to close its stores until further notice, the arts and crafts retail chain announced Friday.

The Oklahoma City-based company said in a statement it was suspending all of its store employees and many of its corporate and distribution workers.

Many state and local governments have issued orders to close all nonessential businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Hobby Lobby officials initially resisted efforts to close their stores, saying the sale of fabrics was essential. A

The team that enforced a shelter-in-place order in Denver, Colorado issued citations to Hobby Lobby stores.

On Thursday, deputies in Dallas County, Texas, gave Hobby Lobby a cease and desist order warning that would otherwise be in violation of the county order to close all non-essential businesses.

"The Hobby Lobby does not appear to meet the criteria for the order," County Judge Clay Jenkins, the top Dallas County government official, said in the letter to Hobby Lobby General Counsel Peter Dobelbower. "Our county faces unprecedented challenges now, and we want to make sure that you know the obligations that are placed on it."

In his statement, Hobby Lobby said it was ending the emergency license payment and suspending the use of paid time off and vacation benefits so that workers could apply for federal emergency income protection benefits. It also encouraged workers to apply for state unemployment compensation benefits, but will continue long-term disability, life, and medical benefits for unlicensed workers until at least May 1.

Hobby Lobby describes itself as the world's largest craft retailer with more than 900 stores in 46 states with more than 43,000 employees, according to the chain's website.

