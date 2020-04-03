Historic job loss numbers lead to floods of California unemployment claims – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The demand for unemployment benefits in California is reaching historic levels. The state's Employment Development Department says claims increased 370 percent.

"I've never seen anything like this before, the numbers are astronomical. And the pain people feel is beyond comprehension," said Ruth Silver Taube, a labor attorney who runs a helpline for people experiencing a labor crisis. .

Benjamin Gonzales lost his job as a swimming instructor when his workplace was closed due to the COVID-19 crisis and he is struggling.

"Everything I'm paying for, like my rent, comes from my savings," Gonzales said.

Gonzales has applied for unemployment insurance from the state, but has not yet received any benefits and is now looking for a job and a lifeguard.

"The job market right now is a little tough," said Gonzales.

RELATED: Archive of Record Numbers for Unemployment in California, Nationwide

All employment offices are closed during the crisis, so people are encouraged to call or apply for unemployment online.

The state's EDD says it filed nearly 900,000 claims last week alone.

"People are desperate and often crying because they need money and they don't have money and they never had to navigate the system before," said Silver Taube.

The state's website at www.edd.ca.gov has been overloaded.

“Some of them have trouble filing online, so we talked to them about it. Others cannot connect online, so they must call. And they have to call multiple times to pass. The other option

It is for them to download an application and send it by mail. But people are suffering, "said Silver Taube.

Gonzales says he is hopeful but still desperately needs a few dollars to help him through this painful period.

"Hopefully, I can get a stimulus check soon, but I'm not sure when," he said.