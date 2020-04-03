Here's why Aamir Khan became fashionable on social media after the cryptic Babita Phogat post

It was in 2016 when superstar Aamir Khan's Dangal hit the screens. It turned out to be one of the most iconic films ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The sports drama told the real-life story of the sisters Phogat, Babita and Geeta, who were trained to become champions by their father, former wrestler Mahavir Phogat.

Aamir Khan was in vogue on social media this morning after a tweet from Commonwealth Games gold medalist fighter Babita Phogat caught the attention of netizens. For the unskilled, Babita Phogat's tweet was referring to the incident that took place in Indore, where a mob of angry locals attacked health workers and civic officials after they attempted to select residents of a partnership for COVID-19 . She had tweeted: "In your house it has spread through bats, in India it has spread through illiterate pigs."

à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¤à ¥ Â ‹à¤¹à¤¦ à¤¹à ¥ Â € à¤¹à ¥ Â‹ à¤Â – à¤Âˆ à¤Â… à¤¬ à¤¤à ¥ Â ‹À¤¦à ¥ Â ‡ à¤¶ à¤Â • à ¥ Â‹ à¤²à¤Â – à ¥ Â ‡ à¤¹à¤¾à¤ ¥ à ¥ Â ‹à¤Â‚ à¤Â • à ¥ Â ‹à¤ ° à ¥ Â‹ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤ ° à¤¸ à¤Â • à ¥ Â € à¤¤à¤ ° à¤¹ à¤Â ‡ à ¤¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤ ° à¤¸à ¥ Â ‹à¤Â‚ à¤¸à ¥ Â ‡ à¤à ¥ Â € à¤Â ›à ¥ Â à¤ÂŸà¤Â • à ¤¾à¤ ° à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¹à ¥ Â € à¤²à ¥ Â ‡ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âšà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤Â à ¥ ¤ à¤à¤Â —À¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à ¥ Â ‡ à¤Â– à¤ ° à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à ¥ Âˆ à¤¤à ¥ Â à¤®à ¥ Â à¤¹à¤¾à¤ ° à ¥ Â ‡ à¤Â • à¤ ° à ¥ Â à¤®à ¥ Â ‹à¤Â‚ à¤Â • à ¥ Â € à¤¸à¤Âœà¤¾ à¤Âœà¤²à ¥ Â à ¤¦à ¥ Â € à¤¹à ¥ Â € à¤¤à ¥ Â à¤®à ¥ Â à¤¹à ¥ Â ‡ à¤Â ‚à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à ¥ Â € à ¤Âšà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤Â a ¥ ¤ à¤Â ‡ à¤¸ à¤®à ¥ Â à¤¶à ¥ Â à¤Â • à¤¿à¤² à¤Â˜à¤¡à¤¼à ¥ Â € à¤®à ¥ Â ‡ à ¤Â ‚ à¤Âœà¤¬ à¤ªà ¥ Â‚à¤ ° à¤¾ à¤¦à ¥ Â ‡ à¤¶ à¤Â à¤Â • à¤Âœà ¥ Â à¤ÂŸ à¤Â – à ¤¡à ¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à ¥ Âˆ à¤¯à ¥ Â ‡ à¤Â • à ¥ Â à¤¤à ¥ Â à¤¤à ¥ Â ‡ à¤Â… à¤¬ à¤à ¥ Â € à ¤Â… à¤ªà¤¨à ¥ Â € à¤¹à¤ ° à¤Â • à¤¤à ¥ Â ‹à¤Â‚ à¤¸à ¥ Â ‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤Âœ à¤¨ à¤¹à ¥ Â € à¤Â ‚à¤Â † à¤ ° à¤¹à ¥ Â ‡ à¤¹à ¥ Âˆà¤Â‚à ¥ ¤ https://t.co/o9kwITw51p – Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 1, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLdb8061ffe05810e654ddd20c025cedb811% %MINIFYHTMLdb8061ffe05810e654ddd20c025cedb812%

Phogat's words were found objectionable by a certain section of social media users, who even commented that Babita's claim to fame was Aamir Khan's Dangal. And that very few people knew her before the movie. As a result of the same, Aamir Khan started trending on Twitter.

Some even called it the fighter's attempt to attack a community and communalize the Markaz Nizamuddin incident, where more than 2,000 people had gathered for a religious event. However, he later clarified that his tweet was directed at those who attack police and doctors along with medical personnel.