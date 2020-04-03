Here's how Vikrant Massey will celebrate his 33rd birthday today

Staying home is surely everyone's plan until April 14 and that's how it should be. And if your birthday falls during this closing phase, you should celebrate it at home in the presence of your loved ones. It seems that actor Vikrant Massey is ready to celebrate his birthday at home by savoring the homemade pav bhaji and some kheer.

During an interview with a prominent newspaper, the Chhapaak actor was asked about his birthday plans for the day. He replied, "I have spent my birthday on sets for the past six and seven years. Since 2018, I have been out of town, as most of my films have been filmed outdoors. After two years, I am in home for over a week. I will cook pavbhaji. I bought all their ingredients and maybe also kheer. But probably, my mother and Sheetal will end up cooking. "Vikrant recently got engaged to Sheetal and their photos posing together are surely adorable. He also shared with the newspaper that in this period of confinement, he is reading many scripts and books.

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone and in the hit web series Broken with Harleen Sethi. He will then be seen with Taapsee Pannu in Haseena Dilruba by Vinil Matthew.