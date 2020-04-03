Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

– After signing an executive order to close K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year on Thursday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

Whitmer said since Monday:

Michigan received 400 fans from the Strategic National Reserve.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that Detroit will be one of the first cities in the United States to receive five test machines and 5,000 test kits from Abbott Labs.

President Trump agreed to the request to assign and order up to 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard to carry out humanitarian missions across the state.

Whitmer has also signed these executive orders:

It formally declared a state of disaster and sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House of Representatives Lee Chatfield requesting a concurrent resolution extending this state of emergency by 70 days.

It suspended the April 1 requirement for gasoline with lower vapor pressure.

A temporary restriction was imposed on non-essential veterinary procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit television stations are also working together to broadcast a live town hall meeting on the coronavirus pandemic with Whitmer on Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information, visit here.

