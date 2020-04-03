HBO has done 500 hours of programming completely free, no subscription required

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, HBO has unlocked nearly 500 hours of programming and made it free for anyone who wants to watch content without a subscription. The premium cable network gesture will allow anyone to stream tons of movies and TV shows for free on HBO Now and HBO Go (ad-free).

According to Variety, the WarnerMedia-owned network is temporarily dropping the paywall for programming that includes each episode of nine HBO series: Veep, The Sopranos, The Wire, Ballers, Barry, Succession, Six Feet Under, Silicon ValleyY True Blood.

Twenty Warner Bros. movies will also be available to watch for free, including Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Y Detective Pokémon Pikachu. Many HBO documentaries will also be available, including the recent history of the McDonald’s Monopoly game. McMillion $ Y The case against Adnan Syed.

HBO series like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Chernobyl, Big Little Lies, Y Euphoria will remain behind the pay wall.

The network says that since in-place shelter orders began across the country in mid-March, its broadcast numbers on HBO Now have increased more than 40 percent compared to the same time last year.

The network is promoting the free temporary content on social media with the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice ahead of the launch of its new streaming service, HBOMax, in May. The new platform will include everything on HBO, plus licensed content such as friends, original programming and library titles. The cost of HBO Max will be $ 14.99 per month.

All of these HBO shows are now free to stream https://t.co/9ZsQowtbuY -The sopranos

-The wire

-Succession

-Barry

-Veep

-Silicon Valley

-True Blood

-Ballers

-Six feet below pic.twitter.com/d0Z1TmuhR4 – Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2020

Free HBO Now and HBO Go content is now available and includes the following titles:

Complete series

Ballers (5 stations)

Barry (2 seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 stations)

Six feet below (5 stations)

The sopranos (7 stations)

Succession (2 seasons)

True Blood (7 stations

Veep (7 stations)

The wire (5 stations)

Warner Bros. Movies

Arthur

Arthur 2: on the rocks

Blinded by the light

Madison County Bridges

Crazy stupid love

Empire of the Sun

Forget about Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn't it romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew and the hidden staircase

Bread

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

little Red Riding Hood

Small foot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Ad

Docuseries and Documentaries

Apollo

The case against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Seeker

I love you, now die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The inventor: looking for blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in five acts

McMillion $

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

United skates

We are the dream: the children of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest



Post views:

0 0