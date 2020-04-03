HBO and Sky Move drama to drop due to COVID-19 crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6cba0f803db3def002f1fcefdc77a40d76%

Interactive drama by Jude Law and Naomie Harris The third day it is the last scheduled to go down as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The six-part limited series, created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, was originally slated to launch on Monday, May 11.

Deadline understands that the series' post-production was affected by the closure of production.

It comes after the WarnerMedia-owned premium network also moved the drama by Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Undoing to fall as a result of the crisis.

The series will tell three independent but interconnected stories. Two of them will be part of the show's six-episode series, while the third will take place in the UK as an innovative live event.

The first part is "Summer", written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden. With more than three episodes, "Summer" follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast, where he meets a group of islanders dedicated to preserving their traditions at all costs.

After "Summer", viewers will have the opportunity to be part of The third day world in a major immersive theater event. Created by Punchdrunk and directed by Felix Barrett, audiences will inhabit the story as it happens, live. Places will be limited, so the public can also follow the events online.

The third day It concludes with "Winter": it told about three other episodes. Written by Kit de Waal, Dean O & # 39; Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, it follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed stranger who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a frantic battle to decide your destiny. .

The third day is a co-production between HBO and Sky. It is the first original drama produced by Sky's new production company Sky Studios in association with Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk International. Kelly is an executive producer with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, Barrett for Punchdrunk International, Munden and Lowthorpe. Adrian Sturges serves as producer. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin are also series writers.