Harry Styles contemplates a virtual One Direction meeting

This could be the best news ever.
Harry Styles caught with SiriusXM and made Only one direction Fans everywhere are swooning as they discuss the probability of the band, which is made up of Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson Y Zayn Malik, gathering on a Zoom call for a performance inspired by social estrangement.
When asked how he felt about the idea, the "Adore You,quot; singer replied, "I don't know if that's the meeting we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it." But that doesn't mean I'm not open to it. Harry added, "I'm going for a quick lap."
In 2015, One Direction announced that the band would embark on an extended hiatus to "work on individual projects for a time." Despite speculation that they were separating forever, a source told E! News at the time that "they will stay together and plan to work together in the future." This news came months after Zayn left the group in hopes of "having some private time outside the limelight," according to the statement he made on Twitter.
While on the line, Harry also provided an update on the status of his "Watermelon Sugar,quot; music video, which was seen filming in January. "I'm not sure exactly, but not for long," he said of his expected release. "A few more weeks, a couple of months maybe. But we just finished it and I'm really excited about it, so I'm looking forward to publishing it."
Grateful that the video was shot before practicing social distancing, Harry predicted what it would look like if he had shot it now. "It could get a little, it would be a little different," he joked. "I was with a lot of people in the video, so if I changed a little bit now, the second half would be just me inside. It would be a very different video than it is now, that's for sure."
As for how the "Lights Up,quot; singer has kept himself entertained while at home, he shared that it has been a struggle to keep himself busy while his roommates work from home.
"Well, I'm with people who have real jobs, so they're working most of the day, which leaves me, someone without a real job doing, more or less, whatever," Harry explained. "I'm reading a lot. I'm writing a lot. I'm trying to exercise, trying to be outside. Whatever and then we all get together at night and watch a movie," he added. "We've seen almost everything that's been done right now. All the movies."
