Harry Styles contemplates a virtual One Direction meeting

This could be the best news ever.

Harry Styles caught with SiriusXM and made Only one direction Fans everywhere are swooning as they discuss the probability of the band, which is made up of Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson Y Zayn Malik, gathering on a Zoom call for a performance inspired by social estrangement.

When asked how he felt about the idea, the "Adore You,quot; singer replied, "I don't know if that's the meeting we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it." But that doesn't mean I'm not open to it. Harry added, "I'm going for a quick lap."

In 2015, One Direction announced that the band would embark on an extended hiatus to "work on individual projects for a time." Despite speculation that they were separating forever, a source told E! News at the time that "they will stay together and plan to work together in the future." This news came months after Zayn left the group in hopes of "having some private time outside the limelight," according to the statement he made on Twitter.