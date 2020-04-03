Harry Styles admits that he is not a fan of a "One Direction,quot; meeting while in quarantine. Here's why!

%MINIFYHTML70ec6c4c7cb96b6c83132d790cec529d76%

Fans have been waiting for years to see One Direction like one more time! However, it looks like they will have to wait even longer!

Harry Styles talked about not wanting to have a meeting with his former bandmates and it turns out that it's all due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic!

It is no secret that the singers, as well as millions of other people, are currently in quarantine, trying to practice social distancing and thus flattening the curve.

So when Harry gave a phone interview to SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up earlier today, host Nicole Ryan had a suggestion.

‘I'm going to throw this idea out there. How about jumping into Zoom, with you and some of the One Direction guys, and, you know, doing a quick performance? I mean, it could be 5 minutes, but it would bring so much joy to so many people. "

In response, Harry argued, "I don't know if that's the meeting we've had in mind." Uhh, I don't know if that's the case, if that would be the way to do it, but I'll have a quick lap. "

Well, although they clearly aren't ready to be a band again, even for a special performance, Harry didn't completely shut down the idea of ​​the reunion.

In fact, it really seemed to suggest that it is most likely to happen sometime, although perhaps sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, fans are also curious to know if Zayn Malik will be performing as well or not, or if the boy band will be making a comeback of just 4.

After all, he actually left 1D to pursue a solo career long before the rest stopped, and he also dropped his own solo music.



