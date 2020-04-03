Harriet Dart in her daily routine during the coronavirus pandemic | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLcb3dc63c159af3c2fa81621929b9412411% %MINIFYHTMLcb3dc63c159af3c2fa81621929b9412412%







Harriet Dart takes us through her daily routine at home

Like all tennis players right now, Harriet Dart is in the same boat. No competitive matches means that the British have had to adapt their hectic lifestyle to a daily routine from home. She exclusively talks to Raz Mirza of Sky Sports about her day …

The 23-year-old has stuck to the guidelines and has stayed home like the rest of us, trying to maintain a day-to-day routine, staying fit and healthy in hopes that the tennis season will resume in some point in the future.

Dart was like the rest of us when he heard the news that the sport was suspended and will not resume until July 13 at the earliest after the Wimbledon Championship was canceled on Wednesday.

The inevitability of the announcement came as no big surprise to Dart, who made a big impact at Wimbledon last year, where he won a match against the Duchess of Cambridge before retiring to world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the third round.

"Life is definitely a little weird, but everyone around the world is in the same situation and much more important things are happening that clearly take precedence. It is really sad what is happening, so I'm just trying to stay in government. guidelines and stay home, exercise, do what you can really, "Dart said.

"Of course, it is disappointing that Wimbledon has been canceled, but I fully understand the decision that was made. Security definitely comes first because there are so many people involved in making the tournament happen and that is the most important thing."

Without tennis, Dart has structured a daily plan that she tries to fulfill at a very uncertain time for many players, including herself. The LTA has loaned its equipment while receiving the continued support of its Sports Science team.

I just try to be optimistic and take advantage of each day as it comes. It is important to maintain a routine as regular as possible. Harriet Dart

"I've been really trying to maintain my daily routine. Obviously it's a little bit different because I'm not playing tennis, so I generally get up around 7.30 in the morning, get dressed, eat breakfast, and do everything normal," Dart said. "I'm a creature of habit, so I'll generally have a big bowl of porridge with lots of fruit and some hard-boiled eggs. It's not very interesting, but it does the job."

"I have a small garage where I installed a small mini gym. I have been fortunate that the LTA has supported me and they have been with other players by providing me with a lot of equipment that has been really essential during this time." It is very different to train what I am doing now than what I would normally be doing on a regular basis.

"Given the equipment I have, we can imitate many regular sessions and try to maximize this time period."

"I get on the Wattbike, then do some shoulder rehab to make sure it hasn't completely weakened just because tennis is so shoulder-powered. Then I had lunch, which has been trying to eat all I have At home, before I do a lower body leg circuit, I also do some stretching and some yoga.

"Again, the LTA has been good in the fact that they have been testing video consultations, virtual training sessions. I did a virtual Pilates class involving at least six to eight players. It is good to experience a few different things.

"I just try to be optimistic and take advantage of each day as necessary. It is important to maintain as much routine as possible."

Dart has structured a daily physical activity regimen that includes many teams, courtesy of the LTA to keep her busy

Dart has joined the social media revolution by posting exercise tips to his accounts. World No. 146 says it does it to help motivate people.

"I think social media is a great tool that you can use, especially with many of us who have a good following," he said. "I think it's great that we can help people stay active and be really positive. If I can motivate people to exercise and do some kind of activity, for me, that's really positive."

Dart would end the day around 5 o'clock before cooking his dinner. She has become a culinary expert in recent months with a "healthy,quot; crumb as her specialty.

"I'm in an intense UNO battle with my boyfriend right now," Dart joked. "TikTok is another crazy thing, although I was a little late for the party, but it's a lot of fun. It's gone pretty viral."

Brit has ambition to stay fit and healthy in 2021

The British No. 3 has the ambition to enter the Top 100 in 2021, which has been his goal for a long time.

She added: "If I keep improving, I keep working on my game, I think the results will resolve on their own and flow a little more. Another big goal of mine is to stay injury free. Last year I lost quite a lot of the season, so for me it is trying to stay healthy and rebuild everything, which is not always as easy as it seems. "

