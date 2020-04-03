Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron end their quarantine

Page Six reported today that Hannah Brown officially left Jupiter, Florida, where she was staying with Tyler Cameron and her friends. The star heads to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where her family lives.

Matt James, one of Tyler's closest friends, visited his Instagram to confirm that the 25-year-old reality star drove home with his friend Marshall on Tuesday night.

James claimed that she went home with Marshall to "ride things,quot; with her close relatives. Almost at the same time, High school alum shared on his social networks that he spent most of his Wednesday eating and sleeping.

However, to make up for lost time, he plans to "climb a tree in (his) front yard." Last Thursday, Hannah also dated her friend, Alan Bersten, from Dancing With The Stars. They practiced their dance routine on Instagram Live.

Brown has been very active on social media for the past few days, even when she was in Florida. Hannah showed off her dance moves in the TikTok videos she created along with Tyler and all her friends. They called themselves the "quarantine crew."

See this post on Instagram We are all in this together 💗 super grateful to be a small part of what @savewithstories is doing with @nokidhungry and @savethechildren to bring some joy right now. • • • “The Old Woman Who Named Things” by Cynthia Rylant, illustrated by Kathryn Brown (published by @hmhbooks) – read by @hannahbrown. THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN depend on the school for food. Responding to the needs of children during these school closings, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new @SAVEWITHSTORIES fund to support food banks, mobile food trucks and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best, and also with education toys, books and worksheets to make sure the brains are full as well as the bellies. . If you can manage a one-time donation of $ 10, text SAVE to 20222. If another amount works best for you, visit our website: bio link. There is no maximum or minimum: together we will rise and together we can help. . Thanks and stay safe. XX # SAVEWITHSTORIES A post shared by Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) on March 30, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. PDT

Also, the fact that he was dating Cameron again made everyone believe on social media that they were going to be together again. They also played Spin The Bottle together, which was then uploaded to their Instagram.

The sources claimed that they were hugging and looking very comfortable. As fans of The Bachelorette know, Cameron came in second during his season of the popular reality series. After Brown's engagement to Jed Wyatt was canceled, Hannah and Cameron had drinks together, but then started dating Gigi Hadid.

Hadid and Cameron hugged each other for several months, but that also came to an end. According to Page Six, Cameron and Brown have been dating but consider their relationship platonic.

As previously noted, Gigi and Tyler's sudden romance came as a surprise to The Bachelor nation.



