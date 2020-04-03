GST increase in smartphones: these are the new prices of popular phones from Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung and others

Smartphone brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo and Samsung have increased the prices of their phones. The new prices went into effect on April 1 after the Indian government's move to increase the GST rate from 12% to 18%. While Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung issued official statements about the price increase, other providers, including Oppo and Vivo, have quietly increased the prices of their devices. These are the new prices for some of the popular smartphones from Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Oppo and Vivo: