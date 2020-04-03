‘Grocery Pickers’: Wayzata Teen helps with grocery shopping for people at highest risk for COVID-19 – Up News Info

A Twin Cities teenager came up with an idea to help people most at risk for COVID-19. Shop so they can stay home. The idea has spread through the subway.

Peyton LaFrenz spends more time at the supermarket these days. She launched what she calls Grocery Gatherers. Armed with a list, she is shopping for others every few days.

"Grocery Gatherers is a super easy process where our customers can go to grocerygatherers.com, email us, and then give them a phone call, receive their shopping list, buy them, and then deliver their groceries directly to the door of your house, ”LaFrenz said.

The Wayzata High School high school student said she had the idea to think about her own grandparents.

“I was a little concerned about them and how they could be helped through this. Somehow it became what I can do to help those who have no relatives living around here to shop, "said LaFrenz.

The free service offers assistance to those most vulnerable to COVID-19, people over the age of 70, and those with compromised immune systems. Collectors leave groceries at the door so there is no face-to-face contact.

"It just feels really good to be able to help the community in a time of crisis like this, it's all about giving back," said LaFrenz.

And it has grown. Other students at Wayzata and Orono have increased. So have adults around the subway. The service is now offered in the Twin Cities and locations on the East and West Metro.

"Spread the word. As many people who use our service are just more people staying indoors and limiting the risk of exposure. So please reach out to us and use our service, we'd love to be able to help you," said LaFrenz.

You can sign up for food or to be a picker.

All of these are volunteers. Grocery payment is calculated in advance. All obtained advice is donated to Interfaith Outreach in Wayzata.