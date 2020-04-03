‘Grey’s Anatomy hits peak season, Strong Broke’ Strong debut – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3c44132934617249a530b696716ec26311% %MINIFYHTML3c44132934617249a530b696716ec26312%

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic smashed 1 million worldwide for the first time, the United States hit the small screen in some record numbers last night.

Once again outperforming on Thursday in adults 18-49 demographic and up to a tenth of last week, Grey's Anatomy (1.4) had his best audience this season with 7.13 million tuning in to the last love triangle at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Up to almost 10% in viewers over the past week, Grey & # 39; s the previous hearing season was 7.04 million from its broadcast on March 19

As expected, with a drop of one tenth Station 19 (1.1) and the mid-season return of How to escape murder (0/6), ABC won primetime last night on the key demo with a 1.0, as it did on March 26.

Related story Season 16 of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; shortened by COVID-19 crisis, EP Krista Vernoff calls new ending "Satisfactory end" – Update

However, with an average of 7.14 million eyeball sets, the audience easily belonged to CBS, which was second between 18-49 with a 0.9. It's worth noting, as we do, that Univision ranked third nationally in Thursday's key demo at 0.6, followed by NBC and Fox's overall rating of 0.5.

On the other hand, there were many season highs on CBS with almost 10 million viewers. Young Sheldon (1.3), more Mother (1.0) and Tommy (0.6). Back for a fourth season, Man with a plan (0.9) was pretty standard in its demo performance, but, with 7.14 million tuned in, it had its highest audience result since its first season on February 13, 2017, when the protagonist of Matt LeBlanc reached an audience of 7.20 million.

In the midst of all that CBS action, the return of NCIS vet Pauley Perrette to network with Broke (0.9) was a good reward for everyone involved. Even with the likes of Mixed-ish and from CBS Bob Hearts Abishola For the season's best comedy demo debut, the Tough Times series had the richest audience for any comedy in this roller coaster season at 7.14 million.

On NBC, both Hypermarket (0.7) and Brooklyn nine nine (0.5) fell two tenths from last week. Indebted (0.3) and SVU Law and Order (0.6) had a slight stumble of a tenth in the demo also with a Will and grace (0.3) repeat at 9 PM.

Fox Last man standing (0.7) also sank from last week and dropped a tenth of its show on March 26. The rest of the Fox night was all encoder, as was the case with the entire night on the CW.

Have a healthy and safe weekend at home.