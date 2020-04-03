Gray Television to Launch Latenight Newscast on Coronavirus News – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML474a14bb2e8f00437e37548b9d7eaa3011% %MINIFYHTML474a14bb2e8f00437e37548b9d7eaa3012%

Gray Television is launching a nightly newscast focused on the coronavirus pandemic, with Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik as hosts.

Full Court Press Now It will launch Monday at Gray stations in 93 markets. The program will build on reports from Gray's newsrooms in local markets, with a focus on what public officials, private companies, and healthcare providers are doing.

The night show expands into Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, the public affairs and politics weekend program that launched last fall. Last Sunday's episode featured interviews with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Van Susteren will present the evening show from his home studio, while Zurik will contribute from the WVUE-TV studio in New Orleans, where he is the main presenter and leads the research team for Gray InvestigateTV. The unit recently released one coronavirus case tracker by county.

Gray's TV stations cover 24 percent of American homes. Full Court Press is syndicated to Gray stations and other markets, including New York, Washington and Los Angeles, reaching 80% of the country.

Lisa Allen is the executive producer of Full Court Press and Gray's senior vice president is the executive in charge, while Cary Glotzer, the CEO of Tupelo-Raycom, is in charge of production.