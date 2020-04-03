Grant Gustin mourns the sudden death of the co-star of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; Logan Williams at 16

%MINIFYHTML6c5fa71776dda6216629ba3c3f80d43e76%

The cartoonist Barry Allen remembers the teenage actor for his impressive talent and professionalism, while John Wesley Shipp tweets that he is & # 39; shocked & # 39; upon learning of Logan's passing.

A young and talented actor left too soon. Logan Williams, who had portrayed young Barry Allen in The CW & # 39; s "The flash"Series, she died unexpectedly at age 16," her mother Marlyse Williams confirmed to British Columbia-based The Tri-City News.

The teenage actor, who also starred in "When he calls the heart"She passed away suddenly on Friday, April 3. Her mother said her family is" absolutely devastated "by the death. She said the coronavirus crisis has made it difficult for her family to cry together." I can't hug my parents who lost their only grandson, "Marlyse shared," it's difficult. "

She continued to remember Logan's talent: "With his talent and his handsome appearance, Logan had the potential to be a great star." The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Following the news of Logan's passing, Grant Gustin He has paid tribute to his late co-star. Barry Allen cartoonist shared a photo of himself and the young star on the set of "The Flash" and wrote in the caption: "I only heard the devastating news that Logan Williams died suddenly. This image was at the beginning of the filming of The Flash pilot episode in 2014. I was impressed not only by Logan's talent but also his professionalism on set. "

"My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time for them," he continued. "Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and difficult time for all of us. Sending love to all."

Another actor from "The Flash", John Wesley Shipp, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Logan. "Sick from learning of Logan Williams' death at age 16," he wrote. "He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we miss him once we get through that part of the story. Love and compassion for Logan's family and friends in your pain."

"When he calls the heart" star Erin Krakow He said he is "heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams, who played Miles Montgomery on several seasons of @wcth_tv." She kept reminding him, "Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just 17 years old and had what I am sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him."

Actor Mitchell kummen, who also starred in "When Calls the Heart," tweeted, "My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I'm more than sad! Proud to play big brother Dude … You were a great talent. Sending love to your mother."