Granddaughter Kennedy and 8-year-old son killed in drowning accident

Seeking Maeve Y Gideon kennedy it's over.

Friday afternoon, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend revealed in a statement that "the search for his beloved daughter Maeve and his grandson Gideon went from rescue to recovery."

The mother and son reportedly went missing Thursday afternoon after they were unable to return from a canoe ride on the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland. According to ABC4 News in Maryland, Maeve and Gideon went out into the water "to retrieve a ball and were unable to row to shore."

Now, authorities can confirm that the two drowned in the canoeing accident. Maryland government Larry hogan Announced at a press conference: "I reached out and spoke to Lt. Governor Townsend this morning and, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed my sincere condolences and prayers to her and her entire family during this difficult time."