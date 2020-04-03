Granddaughter Kennedy and 8-year-old son killed in drowning accident

Mike Pont / Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
Maeve and Gideon Kennedy
Friday afternoon, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend revealed in a statement that "the search for his beloved daughter Maeve and his grandson Gideon went from rescue to recovery."
The mother and son reportedly went missing Thursday afternoon after they were unable to return from a canoe ride on the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland. According to ABC4 News in Maryland, Maeve and Gideon went out into the water "to retrieve a ball and were unable to row to shore."
Now, authorities can confirm that the two drowned in the canoeing accident. Maryland government Larry hogan Announced at a press conference: "I reached out and spoke to Lt. Governor Townsend this morning and, on behalf of the people of Maryland, I expressed my sincere condolences and prayers to her and her entire family during this difficult time."
The Kennedy-Townsend family expressed their gratitude for the "outpouring of love and prayers."
They added in their statement that they hope Maeve will be remembered for her dedication to "helping the most vulnerable in society,quot; and, most importantly, for being a mother. "Her husband, David, and her children, Gideon, Gabriella and Toby, were the great joys of her life. The role she treasured the most was the mother," they shared.
As for Gideon, they say he took his "parents in the most extraordinary ways." They stated that he will always be remembered for being "a loving and protective older brother to Gabriella and Toby."
Maeve is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and he is survived by the many relatives of the Kennedy family, including the children Gabriella and Toby.
