Governor Baker explains his emotional response to the delivery of Kraft masks

Standing in front of the Patriots plane that had just delivered 1 million Chinese N95 masks, Governor Charlie Baker had to stop for his remarks Thursday night, overwhelmed with excitement.

The moment of sensation came when the Massachusetts Governor began thanking the Kraft family for their help in delivering the personal protective equipment that medical professionals and first responders desperately needed in the fight against COVID-19.

NEW: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is excited to thank the Kraft family for helping pay for and transport more than a million N95 masks from China to the US. USA#WBZ #coronavirus #PPE pic.twitter.com/D4aFp70zc9 – Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) April 2, 2020

On Friday, Baker explained why he had that reaction.

"We have been chasing personal protective equipment and especially N95 masks basically as much as we have been awake for the past few weeks," said the governor. citing challenges in obtaining orders of supplies.

Massachusetts had ordered a shipment of 3 million BJ masks, which were "lost,quot; in New York Harbor, he reiterated. The governor said Friday that he assumes those masks were confiscated and placed in the federal arsenal.

Baker said on a day-to-day basis that he never knew if equipment deliveries would ever arrive, which has been frustrating given the undeniable need for supplies.

"There is an undeniable fact in all of this," Baker said. "Which means that medical personnel, first responders and emergency management personnel are not only putting themselves at risk with the amount of close contact they have with potential cases of COVID every day, but they know they are also putting their relatives in harm because they are putting themselves in danger. "

The fear that everyone will work on the front line, he said, is not for themselves, but to infect their loved ones.

"Their greatest fear is infecting a family member: a grandmother, a father, a neighbor, a child," said Baker. "That's what they talk about. They don't talk about getting it themselves because they're concerned about what it might mean to them. They talk about it because they're concerned about what it might mean to another loved one. You hear enough of those stories and you get pretty bent over your inability to help. And so when we finally managed to land the plane yesterday, it was a big problem. "

"I was grateful that we were able to do something for this community that we should all be enormously grateful for," he added.

Baker said he was "killing,quot; him because he couldn't solve the equipment shortage.

"So yeah, I was a little nervous about it," he said. "But honestly, if you've had the kinds of conversations we've had, you know exactly what I'm talking about and why it's so important that we could do something for them."

Getting the shipping of masks from China and a system in Somerville that will be able to sanitize thousands of N95 masks daily for reuse has made the governor feel he can offer some relief.

"You start to feel like you're creating a bit of comfort for a lot of people who have been uncomfortable and have still gone out every day and done what they do for the rest of us, and we must remember that," Baker said.

