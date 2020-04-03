Governor Abbott Says Nearly 20K Hospital Beds Available – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML84fb6d3738d6af58ce1a7ef302ebc53475%

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided the latest coronavirus numbers and shared some good news about the capacity of the hospital bed during a press conference on Friday.

Governor Abbott said more than 55,000 have been tested for COVID-19 with less than 10%, 5,478 positive.

Ninety-one people died of coronavirus in Texas and 827 people were hospitalized.

Governor Abbott said Texas has 19,695 hospital beds available to respond to the influx of COVID-19, including more than 2.1 billion beds in intensive care units.

That's more than 8,100 beds the state had before the Governor began issuing emergency orders to try to increase the number of beds available.

Governor Abbott said last week that the Supply Chain Strike Force found 1.4 million face masks, as well as millions more gowns and gloves for medical workers on the battlefront against the pandemic.

He also said he believes Texas has enough fans based on the studies he's seen.

The amount of COVID-19 testing is also increasing by about 10% each day, according to Governor Abbott.

The Governor also reminded Texans of what is needed behind the medical team to respond to this emergency.

"We see that COVID-19 continues to spread in our state," said Governor Abbott. "If you are not involved in the provision of essential services, the best thing for your health is to stay home."

An order allowing only "essential,quot; businesses to remain open runs through April 30 in Texas.

"We started ahead of the curve, but we are running to stay ahead of the curve," said Governor Abbott.