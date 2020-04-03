Google's new artificial intelligence tool will transform your boring photos into iconic works of art – BGR

"Art Transfer,quot; is a new Google feature that can transform your photos into historical works of art.

Transfer Art Transfer ’is based on advanced artificial intelligence and performs all its calculations directly on your device.

The feature is free to use and can be found on Google Art and culture application

If boredom starts after a few weeks of mandatory quarantine, you may want to see a new feature on Google Art and culture application called Art Transfer. The feature makes it easy to transform your own photos into historical pieces of art. More specifically, the application takes advantage of AI technologies to take a photo and recreate it in any number of artistic styles in the world of painting.

As an example, you can take a picture of your dog and see what it would look like if it had been painted by Lee Krasner, Franz Marc, and of course, better known artists like Leonardo DaVinci and Edward Munch. Using the function is quite simple and surprisingly fun. It is essentially an artistic themed version of the Prism app. Even photos of boring subjects, like a chair, look much more interesting reimagined in the style of famous painters.

Google details how everything works as follows:

Many Google Arts & Culture experiments show what is possible when you combine art and technology. Artificial intelligence in particular can be a powerful tool not only in the hands of artists, but also as a way for people to experience and learn about art in new ways. In this case, Art Transfer works with an algorithmic model created by Google AI. Once you take your photo and select a style, Art Transfer not only combines the two or simply overlays your image. Instead, he initiates a unique algorithmic recreation of his photo inspired by the specific art style he has chosen.

Indeed, the application does not lazily apply a photo filter to your photos. Conversely, each photo you run through the function produces something completely different. Also, the whole process happens directly on your iOS or Android device without having to send anything to the cloud.

Interestingly, Google adds that the feature was only possible thanks to the cooperation of various art institutes around the world:

Thanks to cultural institutions around the world, such as the National Gallery of the United Kingdom and the MOA Museum of Art in Japan, we can present artists such as van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch or Leonardo da Vinci.

If you want to test the feature yourself, you'll want to download the Arts & Culture app first, which is naturally a free download. From there, tap the camera icon at the bottom of the screen, where you'll see some options. Select Art Transfer and you are on your way.

And while you're at it, you may want to revisit another Art and Culture feature called Art Selfie that finds historical paintings that look just like you.

Image Source: Google