Google uses location data to show which places are complying with stay-at-home orders and which are not

Google is using location data collected from smartphones to help public health officials understand how people's movements have changed in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a blog post early Friday morning, Google announced the release of its COVID-19 community mobility reports.

The reports use data from people who have chosen to store their location history with Google to help illustrate the extent to which people adhere to government instructions to shelter-in-place and, when possible, work from home.

"As global communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing emphasis on public health strategies, such as social distancing measures, to reduce transmission speed," the company said in a publication of Blog. “At Google Maps, we use aggregated and anonymous data that shows how busy certain types of places are, which helps identify when a local business tends to be busier. We have heard from public health officials that this same type of aggregated and anonymous data could be useful as they make critical decisions to combat COVID-19. "

Anyone can see the reports, covering 131 countries to get started. In many places, users can search for more regional data by examining reports from individual states, provinces, and counties. After the user selects a geographic region, Google will generate a PDF with the data they have collected. Google said it chose PDF files instead of web pages because they could be more easily downloaded and shared with workers in the field.

Each report contains information on movement patterns in six categories:

Retail and recreation, covering visits to restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, theme parks, museums, libraries, movie theaters, and the like.

Supermarkets and pharmacies, covering supermarkets, food stores, farmers markets, specialty food stores, and pharmacies.

Parks, which cover public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas, and other public spaces.

Transit stations, which cover metro stops and bus and train stations.

Workplaces, covering offices.

Residences, covering people's homes.

A sample report seen by The edge For California, where a shelter-in-place order has been in effect since March 19, it showed sharp declines in stores and recreation venues and transit stations, with a moderate increase in time spent at home.

The data covers the last 48 to 72 hours, Google said, and the percentage changes reflect the difference between this month's movement and the end of January.

The move comes when government agencies and health officials have asked technology companies to share more data to aid in the response to the coronavirus. Saturday Wall street journal reported that mobile advertising companies similarly shared anonymous and aggregated data with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as with state and local governments, to help officials understand the spread of the disease and coordinate your answer.

Similar data has been made available to academic researchers by Facebook.

Google executives told me that their program is intended to help public health officials who need to prioritize their response based on areas of greatest need. Reports can help a county official understand that their parks remain overcrowded despite a shelter-in-place order, for example, or that their parks are adequately empty, but their transit stations remain too full. That would allow them to consider changing or amplifying messages to their communities about the need to stay away.

At the same time, a high-level look at changing mobility patterns alone is likely to be of limited value in managing the response to the pandemic. The countries that have been most successful in fighting COVID-19 have done so by implementing aggressive testing and contact tracking regimes, and also by invasive use of location data. Taiwan, for example, is using location data to create "electronic fences,quot; around quarantined citizens, monitoring their movements to ensure they remain in their homes.

Google data does not include personally identifiable information or show the number of visits to any particular category. And it has limits: For example, you may not be able to account for people who spend time near a place as part of allowed outdoor exercise routines.

The company considered requests from public health officials to make more data available to trace contacts, using an individual's location to identify other people who may have been near them during the time they were infectious. But Google's location data isn't detailed enough to determine if anyone got within 6 feet of them, the distance currently believed to put someone at risk of transmission, and it contains enough errors for contact tracking to be impractical.

Google also considered using location history data to show how crowded hospitals and other medical facilities had become. But location data cannot distinguish between healthcare workers, patients, and visitors, making the value of sharing such information questionable.

Google plans to update the data in the reports in the future, he said, but has not yet decided when.

Separately, Google said it would collaborate with epidemiologists working on COVID-19 to update an existing data set of anonymous and aggregated information to forecast the path of the pandemic.