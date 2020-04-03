google: Google may have an answer on whether or not people followed the coronavirus blockade – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML5285783ef0d222e55733c50e720be87f76%

Alphabet Inc's Google has released reports for 131 countries showing whether visits to shops, parks and workplaces decreased in March, when many governments issued orders to stay home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Google's analysis of the location data from billions of users' phones is the largest public data set available to help health authorities assess whether people are complying with shelter-in-place and similar orders issued. Worldwide.

Their reports show charts comparing traffic from February 16 to March 29 at subway, train and bus stations, supermarkets and other broad categories of places with a five-week period earlier this year.

In Italy, one of the countries most affected by the virus, visits to retail stores and recreation venues, including restaurants and cinemas, fell by 94%, while visits to workplaces decreased by 63%. Reflecting the severity of the crisis there, visits to supermarkets and pharmacies in Italy fell 85% and visits to the park decreased 90%.

In the United States, California, which was the first in the country with a state blockade, halved visits to stores and recreation venues. By contrast, Arkansas, one of the few states without a radical blockade, has seen those visits drop by 29%, the lowest for a US state. USA

The data also highlights some challenges that authorities have faced in keeping people separate. Visits to grocery stores increased in Singapore, the UK, and elsewhere as travel restrictions were put in place. Park visits skyrocketed in March in some counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, forcing them to leave sites off-limits.

By contrast, in Japan, where authorities have relaxed relatively by urging social distancing measures, but where calls have been growing daily due to a state of emergency, visits to stores and recreational sites fell 26%. Visits to the workplace fell by only 9%.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people worldwide, and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, has killed 52,000, according to a Reuters count.

BALANCE PRIVACY

Facebook Inc, which like Google has billions of users, has shared location data with non-governmental researchers who are producing similar reports for authorities in several countries. But the social media giant has not released any findings.

Infectious disease specialists have said that analyzing travel between age groups, income, and other demographics could help shape public service announcements.

Google, which inferred demographics of users' internet use, as well as some data provided when subscribing to Google services, said it did not report demographics. However, the company said it was open to including additional information and countries in the monitoring reports.

"These reports have been developed to be useful while adhering to our strict privacy policies and protocols," Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Google Health director of health and Jen Fitzpatrick, senior vice president, Google Geo, wrote in a blog post. .

Google said it released the reports to avoid any confusion over what it was providing to authorities, given the global debate that erupted about balancing invasive privacy tracking with the need to prevent further outbreaks.

China, Singapore, South Korea, and other countries have asked residents to use apps and other technologies to track their compliance with quarantines, but privacy activists argue that such measures can compromise individual freedoms.

The data in Google reports comes from users who enabled Google's "Location History,quot; feature on their devices. The company said it took technical measures to ensure that no individual could be identified through the new reports.

Consultations with officials in California, Texas, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And the World Health Organization helped report the shared data, Google said.

The company declined to comment if it has received any legal requests to share more detailed data to help with efforts to tackle the pandemic.

