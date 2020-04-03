Google Fi temporarily doubles customer data limit to 30GB

Google Fi has temporarily increased its high-speed data limit to 30 GB per user. Customers with a flexible or unlimited plan will have access to the data limit increase at no additional charge.

Flexible plan users generally have 15GB of high-speed data, so this is a doubling of your typical limit. Once they reach the limit, high-speed data will cost an additional $ 10 per GB for the remainder of the pay period. Unlimited plan members typically get 22GB of data at full speed before their speeds drop to 256Kbps for the remainder of the billing period. Now, they will get top speeds until they reach the 30GB limit.

Last month, Google announced a grace period for payments, so Fi customers currently facing financial difficulties will still have access to the tech giant's phone service for an additional 60 days after losing an invoice.

While social distancing, people are using more data to stay connected with friends and family, work remotely, continue education, and other purposes. Most major phone operators have announced similar initiatives: Verizon announced in late March that it will provide all its mobile customers with 15GB of additional data, AT,amp;T announced that it would waive some late payment charges, and T-Mobile removed the limits. mobile data for all customers in addition to providing their customers with 20 GB of additional access point data.