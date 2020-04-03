Gita Ramjee, a leading AIDS researcher, dies at 63

This obituary is part of a series on people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

After earning a Ph.D. At the University of Natal in Durban, South Africa, in 1994, while raising two young children, Gita Ramjee was exhausted.

Her thesis had been on kidney disease in children, she had worked in a pediatric ward at a local hospital, but she took a job on a small research project in a different field, as it promised a less hectic pace. It was a life-changing choice.

The research included whether a vaginal microbicide was helpful against AIDS, which was rampant in South Africa. The investigation brought her into contact with sex workers, who told chilling stories of financial hardship, high-risk behavior, and men who were indifferent to the use of protection.

"It opened my eyes," Dr. Ramjee told The Guardian in 2007.

"It was then that I knew that I wanted to get involved in preventing H.I.V. infection in women," he added.