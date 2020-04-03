Gita Ramjee, a leading AIDS researcher, dies at 63

This obituary is part of a series on people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.
After earning a Ph.D. At the University of Natal in Durban, South Africa, in 1994, while raising two young children, Gita Ramjee was exhausted.
Her thesis had been on kidney disease in children, she had worked in a pediatric ward at a local hospital, but she took a job on a small research project in a different field, as it promised a less hectic pace. It was a life-changing choice.
The research included whether a vaginal microbicide was helpful against AIDS, which was rampant in South Africa. The investigation brought her into contact with sex workers, who told chilling stories of financial hardship, high-risk behavior, and men who were indifferent to the use of protection.
"It opened my eyes," Dr. Ramjee told The Guardian in 2007.
"It was then that I knew that I wanted to get involved in preventing H.I.V. infection in women," he added.
Dr. Ramjee became a leading researcher on the AIDS epidemic. On Tuesday, another epidemic claimed her: She died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in a Durban hospital. She had become ill shortly after returning from a visit to her children in London, according to local news. She was 63 years old.
Dr. Ramjee was scientific director at the Aurum Institute in Johannesburg, which fights AIDS and tuberculosis and announced his death on his website. Previously, she had been the director of H.I.V. prevention unit at the South African Medical Research Council.
Those works put her at the forefront of the effort to contain AIDS, especially in eastern and southern Africa, which has long had the highest rate of H.I.V. infection in the world.
Gita Parekh was born on April 8, 1956 in Kampala, Uganda, the son of Dhirajlal and Nirmala Parekh. After Idi Amin, the Ugandan dictator, forced Asians to leave that country, Dr. Ramjee finished high school in India, where her family was from, and then earned a bachelor's degree from Sunderland University in England. There she met her future husband, Pravin Ramjee, a South African of Indian descent, and they settled in South Africa in the early 1980s.
After joining the research council in 1996, she rose in rank, administering drug studies and trials, with a particular focus on helping women avoid AIDS.
“Gita was fundamentally and inextricably linked to efforts to find solutions to prevent H.I.V. in women ", Glenda Gray, president and executive director of the council, He said in a statement on the organization's website.
Especially in places like southern Africa, that effort remains urgent. Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, a global organization working on the issue, called Dr. Ramjee's death "a great loss at a time when the world needs it most."
In addition to her husband, Dr. Ramjee is survived by two children, Shaniel and Rushil Ramjee; a brother, Atul Parekh; and three sisters, Rita Kalan, Asmita Parashar and Reshma Parekh.
Dr. Ramjee recognized from the beginning that the response to AIDS could not be simplistic, and that the key was to find ways to give women control in cultures and communities that did not always foster that. He knew that policymakers needed to understand that the ABC approach, as it was often called "abstinence," "being faithful," and "condoms," was not enough, a point he made at the Annual International AIDS Conference in 2006.
"I would like to believe that H.I.V. prevention will be more than ABC," he said at the conference. The room erupted in applause.