Getty Museum challenges people to recreate works of art with items from their home – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Getty Museum has challenged its Twitter followers to recreate some iconic works of art, leading to some impressive and hilarious results.

The museum has challenged people who remain "safer at home,quot; to recreate famous works of art using three objects and people inside their homes.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. 🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things in your house ⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V – Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Some people who accepted the challenge used clothing and paper bags, while others opted for boxes and leftover food.

Do you want to participate? Just tag the Getty Museum on Twitter.