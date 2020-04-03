Gersh Agency implements salary cuts amid deepening COVID-19 health crisis – Deadline

Gersh has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to impose salary cuts in an effort to mitigate the devastating impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the entertainment business as the number of deaths worldwide continues to rise.

Like other companies that have resorted to pay cuts, the Gersh Agency's higher incomes will bear the brunt of the cuts, with Bob Gersh and David Gersh giving up their wages.

The agency has also suspended a small group of mostly support staff with the idea of ​​bringing them back when business returns to normal. They are maintaining their health benefits.

Gersh has a strong talent department and recently signed a franchise agreement with the WGA.