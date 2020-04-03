General Motors and Honda to Work Together on Two New Electric Vehicles – Latest News

General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co Ltd said Thursday they would jointly develop two new electric vehicles for Honda and are exploring more ways to expand their alliance.

The new vehicles will use GM batteries and will be assembled at GM plants in North America, the companies said. Honda plans to start selling the vehicles in the United States and Canada in 2024.

"We are in discussions with each other about the possibility of further expanding our partnership," said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML4d18ae34cec2ce02f148e8d69932010d11% %MINIFYHTML4d18ae34cec2ce02f148e8d69932010d12%

The relationship between GM and its smaller Japanese rival reflects industry pressures to share the costs of technology and development to meet the demands for cleaner vehicles. Those pressures were significant before the COVID-19 pandemic reduced global demand for vehicles and promised to intensify as the crisis runs out of cash from manufacturers' accounts.

GM and Honda already collaborate on autonomous vehicles and fuel cell vehicle technology. The companies worked together to design a self-driving vehicle called Cruise Origin for GM's majority-owned cruise automation unit.

As part of the latest deal, Honda will use GM's hands-free driver assistance technology, marketed by GM as Super Cruise. Honda will also incorporate GM's Onstar telematics services into electric vehicles developed with GM.

