Gas prices in Michigan average $ 1.65 this week – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – As of Thursday, the average price of gasoline in Michigan was one dollar and 65 cents, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The average cost of gasoline was around $ 2.30 last month.

Nationwide, gas prices continue to drop.

Last month, the average price of gasoline in the US USA It was $ 2.43.

Now the average has dropped to $ 1.93.

