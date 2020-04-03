Gary Neville Believes Soccer Players Will Contribute Financially To Coronavirus Pandemic | Football news

%MINIFYHTML8c588ebb4d592a1c9e3b1c1735cf0f1276%

















Gary Neville says he expects Premier League players to accept a 30 percent pay cut, but he believes they should take the time to make sure they get the deal right.

Gary Neville believes that Premier League footballers will contribute to the coronavirus pandemic with a salary postponement.

It was announced on Friday that Premier League clubs will consult their players about a possible 30 percent pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the UK government's daily briefing that Premier League footballers should "play their part,quot; by cutting wages, and Neville believes that attention is now focused on players.

"I have great faith in soccer," said Neville. "I think 99 percent of footballers originate from the streets of Berwick, Bootle, Bolton, Solihull, Dudley, they are not from Hampstead and Knightsbridge, they have good souls and they are good people."

"They have done well, they are fortunate to be in the one percent of people who dream of being footballers and achieve it. I think if you ask those Premier League players, do they want to contribute to the NHS? To the communities given the challenge facing the country now, they would absolutely say they do. "

"The clubs themselves will need support in the coming weeks, particularly if this reaches June, July, August, September, with lost revenue from season tickets, gates, etc. Support will be needed, and it is about commitment and collaboration."

"Players will have to consider that. If I was part of the players' union, as I was for many years, I would also like some kind of contribution to my club, because I think it is important that I contribute to my club." and to survive, but also to make sure that there is a contribution to the community at large and to the NHS with the payment that I receive. "

The statement was released Friday amid efforts by a group of Premier League players to organize a crisis fund to support the NHS.

Jordan Henderson is understood to be involved in organizing a fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is understood to be heavily involved in organizing the fund, which could generate millions of pounds in donations.

Neville says he would have preferred that the pressure had not been publicly applied to the players and the PFA, and advised the players to make a decision that they may consider correct.

"The players are in the limelight with this. I would have preferred there have been a collective statement with some sort of conclusion, before the pressure is applied publicly, which has now been on the players."

"Players need to take their time; there is no doubt that they will want to make a contribution and do the right thing, but there is one thing they have to do, and that is to make sure that the decision they make 10 years is the right one for them and their club. but also for the communities they serve and the fans they support every week. "

Neville believes there should be a fairer way to distribute wealth across divisions

Neville also feels that the coronavirus crisis and its impact on football should prompt a rethink about the distribution of money in the game, particularly towards the bases and the lower leagues.

"This is something that is not particularly easy at a time when it is obviously difficult from a health and financial perspective for the clubs, particularly in the lower leagues, and I want to mention that it is not from the League, as it does not receive the I support the Premier League and EFL gets.

"I think that the distribution of funds in football should be fairer; I have always thought about it. I think there is a fairer way to do it. But at the moment it is about football protecting itself and going to the other side "

"I think outside of this, there could be a reboot and a change in the way the game views itself. This crisis, which has obviously put great stress on health, the economy and the game, there could be something good to get out of it and some good opportunities might come up. "