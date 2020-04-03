Garcetti announces new programs to help homeless people, says crisis is most intense in his career – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe15eb642611fa5df1239bb8fdddb33bb76%

– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday that managing the coronavirus pandemic has been the most intense experience of his career.

"I am strong, I am armed and I am afraid," he said. "When people ask me how I feel, it is all three of them. I am afraid for all of us for what is coming, but I feel very strong."

He said he was making sure he was getting enough sleep and that spending time with his wife and daughter at the beginning and end of each day improved his mental health.

"In my experience in government, this is by far the most intense thing I've been through, and I hope it will ever happen," he said.

He said this after announcing new funds to improve the city's crisis response for the most financially vulnerable.

That funding includes $ 31 million in Community Development Grant funds that will go toward eviction defense at the end of the crisis; expand shelter services and assistance for domestic violence so that people do not have to stay at home in abusive settings; and business training and assistance for workers who have lost their jobs and small businesses struggling to stay afloat.

It also includes $ 16 million for emergency solution grants, money that will go towards expanding services, increasing the number of shelters, moving people into transitional housing, and helping people who have recently stayed. in their homes.

The city will also use $ 3 million to help homeless people who are HIV + or have AIDS to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19.

Garcetti also announced that the city would open its 13th Bridge Home shelter a month earlier.

We are opening our 13th #ABridgeHome take refuge a month earlier to help COVID-19 symptomless homeless veterans move indoors. This shelter opens tomorrow in West L.A. with ample space for physical distance, resources, and medical care. pic.twitter.com/QVJiIovoc0 – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 4, 2020

And he announced a partnership between the Public Works Board and the YMCA to make nine facilities available for people to shower, use the bathroom, and maintain better hygiene while homeless.

Garcetti also said that there are about 800 hotel and motel rooms that have become available or uninhabited Angelenos who need isolation, but have not tested positive for COVID-19 yet.

And their final announcement for the night was a new network connecting volunteers with nonprofits that need workers.

We have partnered with @InspiringSvc launch a new directory to unite nonprofits with volunteers. Go to https://t.co/1Ae7ZJcIfV and click on "non-profit directory,quot; to add your non-profit organization or find a place to work. pic.twitter.com/8SJLuSlEY0 – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 4, 2020

To learn more about the Inspirational Service, individuals can visit the Mayor's website and click the nonprofit directory button.

“If we reach the midpoint soon, in a month, we can do it for another month. And then we will get out of this and deal with what awaits us, "Garcetti said." We will deal with the economic challenges, we will deal with the challenges of the city, and I know we can face them together if we can overcome this. "