Fremont Driving Test Site to Open – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Fremont will open a COVID-19 coronavirus test site on Friday, city officials announced Thursday.

The site, which will be located at the Fremont Tactical Fire Training Center at 7200 Stevenson Blvd., will provide an opportunity for sick, first responders and frontline health care personnel with suspected recent exposures to the virus to be tested for free in the city. officials said.

There will be a two-step selection process to be tested. The person must have a fever of more than 100 degrees and be symptomatic for COVID-19.

• ALSO READ: Governor Newsom: Good News on Coronavirus Testing, Despite Accumulation

COVID-19 symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, and other respiratory symptoms.

After the initial screening process, people who meet the test criteria will receive the test, which will include a smear from the nasal cavities and the back of the throat.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

A referral from a physician will not be required to be examined.

On-site testing will be open daily from 10 a.m. At 5 p.m., they will be arranged using a drive-thru system and no walk-ins are allowed. People who wish to take the test will be asked to remain inside their vehicle.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.