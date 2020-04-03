Free Harry Potter ebook and audiobook for the entire month of April – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Parents who find it difficult to keep their children busy at home can take advantage of this free offer.

The book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,quot; will be free throughout the month of April.

%MINIFYHTML5d4d8a03dbe46a2a642d57061d78e63f13% %MINIFYHTML5d4d8a03dbe46a2a642d57061d78e63f14%

The author of the series, J.K. Rowling says it is part of an initiative to help entertain children at home.

%MINIFYHTML5d4d8a03dbe46a2a642d57061d78e63f15% %MINIFYHTML5d4d8a03dbe46a2a642d57061d78e63f16%

The ebook and audiobook will be available for free.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.