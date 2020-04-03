Frankie Dettori keeps busy during coronavirus blockade | Racing News

Frankie Dettori is doing his best to keep himself busy at home during coronavirus blockade.

The Italian should have been eagerly awaiting the launch of a host of renowned horses from John Gosden's backyard, but like everyone else they are wondering what the future holds for the world at large, as well as when the flat season might come. on going.

Speaking on the special show & # 39; Get Inside & # 39; on Attheraces.com on Friday, he said: "We are trying to entertain ourselves, and for a couple of days we installed a badminton net in the living room and knocked down some furniture.

"Right now we are still in that period where we don't think this is happening. I'm going out a little bit, three or four times a week and that keeps me a little under control, but the possibility of happening. This for the next few four to six weeks or maybe the next few months is really scary.

"We are very lucky, we live in Newmarket, we have many fields: there are 3,500 horses in Newmarket, the horses have to go out and be fed and cared for. We are taking all precautions, the distance of two meters with each other, but at least we are outdoor.

"I would not like to be in a city right now, trapped in an apartment and unable to go out. In a sense, we are very lucky, but I am very sorry for the boys who do not have the freedom we have." to have."

Dettori also has concerns for her family in Italy, in particular for her mother.

He said, "My mother had pneumonia 10 years ago, so if you have this virus, I don't think it will come out, so you have to be very careful. It's been closed for the last six weeks, you have to stay home for the next two or three months. She has to be very careful.

"My father spends the winter in Morocco. He is 79 years old, but even if they do not have many cases in Morocco, he is afraid that perhaps the health system is not as advanced as that of Europe. So he is a little scared.

"My sister came here for my daughter's birthday about 40 days ago and has been trapped here ever since."

He added: "I work with John and we were all ready to start. Things continue as usual, the morale of the people is good. The frustrating thing is not knowing when we are going to start.

"I stay a little fit, but you still can't see the end of this problem and it's very difficult to stay motivated."

When asked if a condensed season this year could lead to him being a jockey champion again, Dettori said: "There's no chance. It's a youth sport, being a jockey champion. You have to do it day after day. I'm too long in it. tooth for that I did it and got the shirt.

"What motivates me is the big races, I can't wait to start. Who knows if we will have the Derby this year or if it will be postponed. There are so many questions. I do not have the answer. Do we run Royal Ascot behind closed doors?

"These are difficult times: races are not so important, they are important to us, but there are people dying and we have to hit our priorities."

On a lighter note, Dettori said he had asked Gosden if he could have what for him would be a rare sit-in far from the mare's superstar racetrack Enable, who will hopefully bid for a third Prix de l & # 39; Arc de Triomphe record later in the year.

However, he was disappointed, explaining, "He said 'no, go home.' It was a resounding no! It looks great, I see it every morning and it looks great."