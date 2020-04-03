France relaxes theatrical windows during coronavirus closings – Deadline

The French National Film Center, the CNC, has taken steps to relax the country's notoriously strict window policy during the coronavirus pandemic. A reduction of the traditional four-month delay between theatrical release and DVD or TVOD was previously awarded for all titles that were already in theaters on March 14, while movies set to release after theaters closed now they also have a choice.

During the cinema closing period, the CNC, upon request, will exempt producers and distributors who choose a DVD or TVOD release from reimbursing the subsidies provided by the organization. The CNC was careful noting that these measures "in no way question the timeline of the media" and are restricted to the duration of the cinema closings.

France closed its cinemas on March 14. The box office during the first three months of the year fell 36%, according to comScore. The overall market in 2019 was number 5 internationally, and is currently in fourth place.

In a new list released by the CNC on Thursday night, there are 31 titles that have been granted permission to break the four-month window. They include the first Venice match of Hirokazu Kore-Eda The truth, Warner Bros & # 39; Birds of prey Y Richard Jewell, From Paramount Sonic the Hedgehog, Amblin / Universal 1917 and from Uni Dolittle.

The CNC also announced measures to support the industry, including an emergency fund for writers who have seen their work decrease by more than 50% in the midst of the crisis. All companies facing difficulties within the industry will also be allowed to access up to 30% of their "compte de soutien", an account maintained by the CNC that is derived from a percentage of ticket sales and is used for future projects. .