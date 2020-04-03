Fox News eyes May 4 for possible return to work – Deadline

Fox News is taking extra precautions for employees in the office, while also targeting May 4 for a possible return to work.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, in a memo to employees on Friday, wrote that next week they will distribute the thermometers to their remaining workforce at 1211 Avenue of the Americas, as well as offices. "We ask everyone who enters our buildings to take their temperature every morning before going to work; on the advice of several doctors with whom we have been in constant consultation, anyone with a temperature above 100.4 ° F should not show up to work". she wrote.

He also said that they are "following the latest CDC protocols in face masks / covers and would suggest at this time to stick to wearing a scarf or kerchief to cover your nose and mouth if you cannot socially distance yourself."

Like other networks, Fox News reduces its presence in the office to all employees except essentials, while presenters and other on-air talents have been broadcasting from their homes.

Scott wrote: “We would also like to thank everyone who has made a smooth transition to telecommuting in the past three weeks. The number of people in New York and DC has steadily declined to just the minimum number of employees needed to run our content and our remote workflows with departments like MPG and all editing teams have been successful. To that end, we will target a possible return to work on Monday, May 4, and update everyone in the coming weeks. ”

Scott held a conference call with employees on Friday to update them.

"While our new normalcy has led to long hours and more work for those who have our linear networks in the air every day, my heartfelt gratitude goes to the dedicated teams that have continued to reach 1211 and to everyone who works in offices that They have coordinated teams in the field every day to make sure we can meet the needs of delivering the news 24/7, "he wrote.

His full memo is below:

Dear colleagues,

First of all, I want to thank everyone for their incredible dedication and hard work throughout this pandemic escalation, for which I convened the speech of the employees of this company through a conference call.

In this time of an unprecedented economic and health crisis, it is our job to provide a public service to our viewers and it has been inspiring to see us come together for the benefit of the American people. The incredible virtual town hall last night pinned by Martha MacCallum in conjunction with Facebook exemplified this. By using the Portal's smart video calling devices for the first time on all of our platforms, we provide critical information and answers to questions from viewers of Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Jerome Adams. I also just finished a call with the CEO of Feeding America and presented our $ 1 million joint donation to their COVID-19 Response Fund. This organization was selected by the FOX News Media leadership and marks the second donation this month from a Fox Corporation property to the non-profit charities of the COVID-19 Response Fund: the first was associated with the Hall Concert Be FOX's iHeart for America on Sunday night, which aired on all of our platforms and raised over $ 10 million for Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Despite a small footprint and a dramatic transition to a remote workforce, we have continued to produce one of the most informative and entrepreneurial coverages, from providing live hours at night in the early days of the crisis to the virtual city hall of the Last week with the Coronavirus The presidential workforce in the Rose Garden, to transform iconic programs on both linear networks into remote impromptu studios, we have remained nimble in an incredibly fast environment, which we should all be very proud of.

We have also launched a new editorial initiative this week, America Together Using content from all of our platforms that showcases the resilient American spirit and highlights encouraging stories from communities coming together to persevere in times of crisis: An all-encompassing one-hour special will air on FNC Sunday night at 9 a.m. PM / ET. The public service announcement we are launching this week in collaboration with the Ad Council (https://video.foxnews.com/v/6145777354001#sp=show-clips) also sums up this spirit, as does the FOX News Digital initiative. to request inspiring images from the audience as they are experiencing this crisis (https://www.foxnews.com/us/america-together-uplifting-images).

While our new normalcy has led to long hours and more work for those who have our linear networks in the air every day, my heartfelt gratitude goes to the dedicated teams that have continued to reach 1211 and to everyone who works in offices that have Coordinated teams in the field every day to ensure we can meet the needs of delivering the news 24/7. Jay and I have been working alongside many of you here in the New York office every day during this crisis and we know how difficult it has been to get out of your homes every day. We appreciate your service, attention and commitment.

To that end, know that we are following all CDC guidelines for the work environment that incorporate all necessary social / physical distancing in all areas, including control rooms, limiting interaction as much as possible and disinfecting all building areas. Next week we hope to distribute thermometers to the essential workforce in 1211 and all of our offices for those who don't have them, to be coordinated by individual managers in each department. We ask everyone who enters our buildings to take their temperature every morning before going to work; Following the advice of several doctors with whom we have been in constant consultation, anyone with a temperature above 100.4 ° F should not report to work. Additionally, we are following the latest CDC protocols on face masks / covers and would suggest at this time stick to the use of a scarf or kerchief to cover our nose and mouth if we cannot socially distance ourselves. As Dr. Fauci said this morning FOX and friends, "The best part of the value is that when you are out and can't keep that six foot distance, wear some form of facial covering. However, the important point to emphasize is that in no way should the availability of masks that are necessary for health care providers who are in real and present danger of becoming infected with the people they are caring for. So this is an appendix and an addition to physical separation, not a substitute for it. "

We would also like to thank everyone who has made a smooth transition to telecommuting in the past three weeks. The number of people in New York and DC has steadily declined to just the minimum number of employees needed to run our content and our remote workflows with departments like MPG and all editing teams have been successful. To that end, we will target Monday, May 4 for a possible return to work and update everyone in the coming weeks.

I also know how stressful this crisis has been for you and your families, and your health and safety is our top priority. As always, there are multiple resources available to all employees, including telemedicine options and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which are detailed on our intranet site, Backstage.

Over the past few weeks, the audience response to all of their hard work has been overwhelmingly positive. I hope everyone is equally satisfied in serving millions of viewers at such a critical time in our nation's history and as proud as I am. our news and analysis without equal. Our content is driving historical linear and digital traffic records across the board, demonstrating that we are providing the American public with the vital and reliable information they need across all of our platforms.

Our dedication to the audience and the best public service we provide to our viewers continues to be our most important job every day and we appreciate their immense efforts to deliver best-in-class news and analytics as we continue to work in these unprecedented times.

We are going to get through this together and please know how truly grateful I am for this extraordinary team.

Thanks for everything,

Suzanne