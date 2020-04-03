Fox "Drama" Drama Series Canceled After One Season – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9abcf0ce09b5d6bfa4f79377db30036376%

Fox has made a renewal decision on Deputy, canceling the first police drama starring Stephen Dorff.

While broadcast networks generally wait until the last minute to make their cancellations after seeing the new crop of pilots, this is not a typical year, and pilots are not shooting soon, as the Hollywood production closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fox has been ahead of the game; This is the second freshman series that the network has canceled, joining other dramas. Almost family.

Deputy, Whose pilot was written by Will Beall and directed by David Ayer, he recently finished issuing his order of 13 episodes mid-season. It ranks as Fox's second lowest-rated drama series this season, ahead of Almost family.

From the other Fox first-year series, the network has already renewed animated comedy Bless the deer, with 9-1-1: Lobe Star, Prodigaln y Duncanville in good shape.

Deputy Lead studio eOne and Fox landed Dorff on one of the richest talent offerings of the past pilot season. In the Fox drama, the True detective Alum played a fifth-generation law man, more comfortable defeating the bad guys than sailing in a sea of ​​politics, who unexpectedly becomes an acting Sheriff.

Yara Martínez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses were co-stars.