Four things we will miss if the NHL cancels the 2019-20 season

April 4.

The date circulated on calendars around the world of hockey. If the COVID-19 pandemic had not stopped the 2019-20 NHL season, it would have served as the last day of the regular season.

Of course, there is still a chance that the season will unfold; although as time passes, it is unknown how much of that will be done and whether or not there will be a Stanley Cup champion named TBD. The teams had between 11 and 14 games remaining with some of those games involving travel across the continent.

For now, all we can do is wait for hockey to return, and instead of being this, we will lose ourselves if the NHL season is canceled, it becomes, things we can expect to see now that hockey is back.

Auston Matthews scoring 50 (or more) goals

Toronto star Maple Leafs scored his 47th goal of the season in the team's last recorded game on March 10; a unique power shot that ended up being the game's winning goal.

With 12 games remaining on the Leafs' schedule, it was a good bet that Matthews had become Toronto's first player since Dave Andreychuk filled 53 in 1993-94 to reach the mark, which is, by the way, before No. 34 was a born pair. Last season, John Tavares scored the same 47, which was the highest number since Andreychuk.

Expectations have always been high for the 2016 first overall pick after scoring 40 in his rookie year when he won the Calder Memorial Trophy, and he looked like he was meeting them. He was even in line for the Rocket Richard Trophy, a place behind the best.

Rocket Richard Trophy Race

Speaking of the Rocket Richard Trophy: what a career it would have been to the end. Of course, Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin, who has captured the trophy a record eight times, was at the top of the standings alongside David Pastrnak of the Bruins. No one knows if Ovi or Pasta would have made sure or someone like Mika Zibanejad went ahead; remember, Zibanejad scored five goals in one game less than a month ago.

Surely it would have been fun to watch.

TEAM PLAYER GOALS IN STEP FOR Boston Bruins David Pastrnak 48 56 Capitals of Washington Alex Ovechkin 48 57 Toronto Maple Leaves Auston Matthews 47 55 Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl 43 fifty New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad 41 fifty

Playoff pushes

Nothing and we want to say that nothing was decided in the playoff races when things stopped.

Sure, there were teams that had solidified points like Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues; however, neither team had officially blocked their division titles. Lightning left 24 points on the table and only needed eight to catch the Bruins, while Avalanche only sits two points behind the Blues for the Central title.

On the other hand, a battle was brewing between the teams aiming for one of the last two wildcard places in each conference.

The Hurricanes and Blue Jackets, tied at 81 points, stayed in the bottom two places in the Eastern Conference playoffs, with three teams at close range. In the west, it seemed that regulatory wins would have played a key role, as four teams were lining up for a battle for two postseason tickets. One of those teams, the Vancouver Canucks, which were technically looking outward, was one point from third place in the Pacific Division.

The latest & # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39;

Which brings us to the biggest parody if the regular season is canceled, missing the latest installment of the & # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39 ;.

Oh what a great game the last day of the regular season would have been: Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers. Two teams that hate each other in a possible playoff first-round breakthrough.

Who can forget the last meeting? I had it all.

Anticipation.

Intrigue.

Great saved. Luxury goals. The goalkeepers threw. Goalkeepers fighting. Goalkeepers re-enter after being shot. That game came after the third installment saw Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian resolve their nearly three-week dispute that faded away after the No. 2 matchup, and the Flames won in a shootout with Big Save Dave Rittich in celebration of what Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton called "simply disrespectful,quot;.

Sigh.

It would have been a magical night in Alberta that we are sad to have missed.