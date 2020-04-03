Four Fremont teens arrested for a wave of local crime; Vandalized School, Homes Burglarized – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Four teens were arrested for allegedly participating in a wave of crimes that included destroying an American high school classroom and committing several residential burglaries, authorities announced Thursday night.

Fremont police investigators said around 5:39 p.m. On April 1, officers responded to Ballantine Pl. and Tamayo St. in a report of suspicious subjects in the neighborhood.

Residents called about a group they believed was trying to break into the houses. Witnesses told police that they had observed the group trying to enter their neighbors' yards.

When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately detained four minors, ages 15, 16, 17 and 17, and also located a discharged semi-automatic firearm near a backpack that the group had discarded.

Officers were also able to link the minors to a major robbery at American High School earlier that morning.

Investigators said construction crews came to the school to find the group tearing apart a classroom. The group fled the scene while officers responded.

When officers examined the damaged classroom, they found that the group had set fire and drilled numerous holes in the walls, pulled a projector from the ceiling, and poured glue all over the outside.

Further investigation linked the four to a series of residential burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Centerville District on March 31. The group was also allegedly involved in a big fight the same day in the Chapel Way and Bay St. area.

The four minors were interviewed and handed over to their parents by officers who filed criminal charges for various charges of robbery, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm, and vandalism.