Fortnite Deadpool event: yacht party, new items, challenges and skin

Deadpool is finally in Fortnite.

We knew this day would come for a long time, but it finally came. Deadpool was in the lead for Chapter 2 Week 2 and throughout the season he had challenges for players to achieve. But after seven weeks of waiting, the final challenge is out and the skin is on the game.

But Epic Games didn't just let Deadpool's Fortnite skin be the only thing exciting about this day. Deadpool has new items and is hosting an apparent boat party sometime today (April 3). So let's see all the exciting things Deadpool has to offer.

Deadpool challenges for week 7

Find the 2 Deadpool pistols

Deadpool's pistols are hidden throughout the HQ room. One is located under the table in the main information room and is fairly easy to spot. The second is hidden inside the Meowscles gym room. Look down to the right once you've entered that room and you should find the gun.

Enter a phone booth or porta-potty to become the best of superheroes

This is one of the easiest Deadpool challenges of the season. All you need to do is enter any phone booth or portapotty. These are scattered across the map and should be easy to find. But perhaps the easiest place to accomplish this challenge is near The Agency, where they have both.

Just walk to any phone booth or porta-potty and you will see a message to hide in one.

Deadpool Fortnite skin

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d6/6b/deadpool-fortnite-skin_1i8zf30ghthsa1bvic3bwebo9t.png?t=1080675505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Deadpool's skin has finally arrived.

With the release of the final challenges, all you need to do is finish them all to unlock the skin. You cannot purchase the skin in the Item Shop. Finishing the challenges is the only way to unlock Deadpool.

That's true baby! Deadpool is in the game. I just need to complete his challenges this week and voila, it's yours. Even antiheroes have to take the call 😏 pic.twitter.com/ARLR2fG8lx – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2020

Deadpool articles in Fortnite

While you can't buy the Deadpool mask in Fortnite, you can Buy other Deadpool items.

There is the complete package that you can buy at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks. That bundle includes Dragacorn (glider), Meaty Mallets (harvesting tool), and Scootin (emote).

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4e/17/deadpool-items-in-fortnite_tws8p7sk23lc1ccizzkj8zcke.png?t=1080838113,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Fortnite Deadpool Event – Yacht Party

Deadpool himself tweeted Thursday about an event he'll host on Friday, the day of its launch. The Fortnite account also shared that post, so clearly something is going down.

Starting tomorrow, I will close this party. There will be music, tacos and lots of Deadpool. Trust me, you don't want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/ubrsOFalvf – Deadpool (@Deadpool) April 2, 2020

Not many details were given about this party, but if you head to Deadpool & # 39; s Yacht on the map (which is clearly marked) you can join right now. While it's a fun party event, you can still suffer damage by joining the yacht. This is not like other major Fortnite events where they pause game action.

Still, you can enjoy the festivities on the yacht. There are photos of Deadpool all over the yacht, a giant Deadpool statue and many other things. So head over to the game and check it out.