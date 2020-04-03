Fort Worth Lab can assess whether people who never showed symptoms became infected – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– CDC findings show that some people infected with COVID-19 never show symptoms.

This has left many people wondering if they had it and just didn't know it.

A blood test could determine that.

Starting Monday, ARCpoint Labs of Southwest Fort Worth will offer a test that they say will be able to identify whether a person has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past by detecting antibodies to the virus in the blood.

The test begins with a finger prick, then a blood sample is placed on a test strip that shows the results in the same way as a pregnancy test.

The entire process takes seconds and the results are available in 15 minutes.

People of all ages can take the test, but it is only for those who appear to be healthy and have not shown symptoms of coronavirus in at least the past seven days.

Southwest Fort Worth ARCpoint Labs President Cheryl Gray Grote said this test is not FDA approved, but is available according to the agency's Emergency Use Authorization Guidelines.

"An FDA approval takes a long, long time," Grote said. "They do several different studies, but because we are in the midst of an active pandemic, they want it to be faster." People who really have the antibodies, their blood could be donated to the seriously ill. "

Grote's laboratory will have the capacity to evaluate about 50 people per day. Appointment needed. They allow first responders to have first access. The Mineral Wells Fire Department is expected to do some testing this weekend.

Since this is an elective test, insurance will not cover it.

The laboratory that visited Up News Info 11 said its tests will cost $ 65.

