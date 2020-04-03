Flavor Flav denies that shooting the public enemy was a hoax

On April Fool's Day, the leader of Public Enemy confessed to the world that his public dismissal of group member Public Enemy Flavor Flav was just a hoax to promote his new music. Flav denies it was a hoax.

The legendary hypeman jumped on Twitter with a message to Chuck D:

"I am not part of your deception. @ Mrchuckd,quot;, there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and falling records, "the world needs something better than this," you say we are leaders, so act as one, "donate to the needy here," she wrote as she tweeted a link to the Grammy Coronavirus Relief Fund.

During an appearance on the Talib Kweli People's Party podcast, Chuck said:

"We talked about this beforehand. Public Enemy Radio went up [at the Bernie Sanders rally]. His lawyer sent a cease and desisted. I said, 'Nice move.' Then, publicly, 'Man, don't do it. He won't sue me. again. "He's not holding me. But I can tell you! If the public is confused about this, that, whatever, they are going to be confused about what a lawsuit is and what it isn't." Hey, are you suing me again publicly? Boom. Fuck that. You're fired friend. This is the last thing I have with you. "Okay. We knew what was to come. I'm not saying it's a hoax, I'm saying the original intention is to get your attention and not get attention, but to catch you. Pay attention."

But Flav says there was never a hoax, so who is telling the truth?