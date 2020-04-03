Flavor Flav denies that shooting the public enemy was a hoax

On April Fool's Day, the leader of Public Enemy confessed to the world that his public dismissal of group member Public Enemy Flavor Flav was just a hoax to promote his new music. Flav denies it was a hoax.

The legendary hypeman jumped on Twitter with a message to Chuck D:

"I am not part of your deception. @ Mrchuckd,quot;, there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and falling records, "the world needs something better than this," you say we are leaders, so act as one, "donate to the needy here," she wrote as she tweeted a link to the Grammy Coronavirus Relief Fund.

